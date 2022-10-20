RRCAT partners with BD India to roll out the first batch of medical devices sterilized with electron beam technology

New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Pioneering med-tech company BD India has partnered with the Government of India's renowned research organization, Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RRCAT), for sterilization of one of its medical devices, Venflon Pro by electron beam (e-beam) technology, at RRCAT's Indore facility. The e-beam facility is entirely designed and developed by scientists and engineers of RRCAT. It is the only such facility that is approved by regulatory authorities for irradiation of class A and Class B medical devices in India and is also ISO - 13485 certified.

This pivotal partnership is a defining step toward medical device manufacturers realizing the benefits of e-beam technology in the country. It also will potentially advance India's local equipment processing infrastructure, thereby enabling the realization of the Prime Minister's vision of Atmanirbharta (self-reliance).

Commenting on the initiative, Atul Grover, Managing Director, BD India/South Asia, said, "Electron beam sterilization has proven to be safer, more effective, and an efficient processing technology for medical devices. Cognizant of this and aligned with our purpose of Advancing the World of Health, we are partnering with RRCAT team to explore these benefits for Venflon Pro, for the Indian market and exploring to use the facility for global supplies as well, which are currently being sterilized at an overseas facility."

Dr S V Nakhe, Director, RRCAT, said, "Electron beam is the technology accepted worldwide for sterilization of medical devices. RRCAT started working on the development of an industrial linear accelerator in 2012 and commissioned the electron beam radiation processing facility in 2020. The institute's development of an indigenous e-beam technology for sterilizing medical devices locally is in alignment with the national goal of ensuring affordable, accessible healthcare for all Indians."



Currently, medical device sterilization is dominated by two technologies - ethylene oxide (EO) gas and gamma radiation - which account for 48 per cent and 41 per cent of the market, respectively. Electron beam has advantages over both these processes in terms of enhanced safety and security and minimal ecological effects.

RRCAT's unique e-beam sterilization technology ensures a cost-effective, scalable, and efficient platform for processing medical devices and pharmaceuticals in India. With this technology, medical devices can be sterilized in their final packing by using the penetrating power of high-energy electrons.



Being electricity-based, electron beam (E-beam) is an environment-friendly technology, ensuring maximum safety and security. Another key advantage of this technology, as compared to EO and Gamma, is its high dose rate and faster processing time, with no residue impact.

