Rs. 5,000 cashback on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 on No Cost EMI

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): The 6.70-inch Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 loaded with a 12MP + 12MP rear camera is available on zero down payment on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store. Shop with your EMI Network Card and get Rs. 5,000 cashback on your purchase. This offer is valid from December 1-31 2021 and is valid for the EMI Network Card customers only.

Please note, customers can claim the cashback only after Bajaj Finance Limited disburses the loan amount.

Shoppers can bring home the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 on the lowest EMIs using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card.

Customers can also enjoy other benefits of shopping on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store like free home delivery, flexible repayment tenor, No Cost EMI and zero down payment on select products.

Here's how to shop for the smartphone.html" rel="noopener" target="_blank">Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 on EMI and grab the Rs. 5,000 cashback on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store:

1). Log in to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store using the registered mobile number

2). Choose the preferred Samsung smartphone model, add it to the cart, select the repayment tenor and proceed to checkout.



3). Enter the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card details, registered mobile number, name and delivery address.

4). Click on the 'Generate OTP' option and enter the OTP sent to the registered mobile number in the field to complete the purchase.

5). A confirmation SMS will be sent to the registered mobile number with the date and time of delivery.

*Terms and conditions apply.

Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace that assists consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products. Its core proposition is driven by a solid intent to deliver tailor-made financial products to consumers. It offers customers abundant choices in providing the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goals. Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500+ financial and lifestyle products, all in one place.

For further information, visit www.bajajfinservmarkets.in or download Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

