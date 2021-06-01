Rubber Skill Development Council expanding its vertical to cover the Chemical and Petrochemicals (Plastic) sector

New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI/Digpu): After serving the rubber sector for over nine years, the Rubber Skill Development Council (RSDC), which is set up by All India Rubber Industries Association (AIRIA) and Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association (ATMA) in collaboration with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) is expanding its vertical to cover the Chemical and Petrochemicals (Plastic) sector.

The Rubber Skill Development Council will be now known by the name Rubber, Chemical, Petrochemical Skill Development Council (RCPSDC). The council will implement skill training programs in Chemical and Petrochemical (Plastic) vertical for the youth across country.

Talking upon the merger of CPC Vertical with RSDC, Vinod Simon, Chairman, RSDC said, "We are gearing up in right earnest to serve the nation through skill training in the CPC vertical with as much commitment as we have demonstrated in the Rubber sector. RCPSDC is poised to emerge as one of the most diversified Sector Skill Council in the country."



The talks of the merger of CPC vertical with RSDC started in the year 2019 when the secretary of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and the Ministry of Chemical and Petrochemical issued an official statement to merge the CPC vertical with RSDC. Following that, additional rounds of talks with officials from the NSDC and the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals were held to discuss the next steps. The COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting constraints caused the merger to be postponed. However, now all the verticals - Rubber, Chemical and Petrochemicals - are being merged in the right earnest for skill training.

Development of National Occupation Standards (NOS) and conducting Skill Gap Analysis (SGA) are fundamental to undertake skill training of any sector. As a result, sub-committees for NOS and SGA have been constituted with members selected by petrochemical stakeholders. As many as 37 Qualification Packs (QPs) and Model Curriculums of the plastic sector are approved and uploaded on Skill India Portal (SIP). 5 more QPs for the chemical sector are under development. 25 training partners have been affiliated and 44 trainers have been certified to take skill training in CPC vertical to a completely new level.

