Ruchika Gupta won hearts of the Millions with her first music video "Mohabbat Hai Tumse" opposite Ruslaan Mumtaz

Bollywood actor Ruslaan Mumtaz and Ruchika Gupta starrer music video "Mohabbat Hai Tumse" is in a lot of discussion these days. The song released on Zee Music's official YouTube channel has got million views in a short span of time.

Actress Ruchika Gupta is seen in this music video for the first time after acting in theater for many years. The amazingly beautiful Ruchika has won the hearts of the audience with her amazing performance. Let us tell you that 'Mohabbat Hai Tumse' is a melodious romantic song based on the story of expressing love through art. In this, the hero is seen expressing his love for the girl through his art where he is depicting as well as showing the beauty of India through his painting.

Ruchika Gupta, who hails from a small town like Jabalpur, is getting great response for this music video. Due to the success of this song, she got an opportunity to work in one film and one single. She says, "This is my first song and I am really overjoyed about its popularity. When I first heard this song, I immediately fell in love with the music and felt connected. I know. that I was going to put my heart into it. I am grateful to work with Ruslaan. He is an amazing co-actor and we are really happy that the audience is enjoying all the hard work we put in.

Ruchika's fondness for listening to songs is to the extent of passion. she said about her very first single When I heard this song, I felt 90's flavour in it. When I realized something similar to the way a dream sequence is shot between hero and heroine on the big screen, then immediately the words came out of my lips wow.This will be a very great opportunity for me...and the same thing happened with the song, Everyone gave a lot of love due to which the song became a hit. I am thankful to my mother that she always inspired me to act and encouraged me a lot. She said that you have the X factor, you can do it. My mother always supported me and she always kept alive the artist in me.

The story of this lovely music video is that both the hero heroines are extremely successful in their respective places. While Hero is a successful painter, Heroine is a successful model actress. Both love each other but have not been able to express. One day the hero approaches the girl and says that he wants to make a painting in the getup of the bride of different religions of India. And through this picture wants to show the beauty of India to the world. During this song, the girl comes in different bride's getups and the hero also gets attracted towards her. Seeing the hero's passion, the girl's love for him also increases. And in the end both of them get married.

Ruchika Gupta, who considers Kajol and VidyaBalan as her favorite actress, has been fond of listening to music from the beginning. Sbe loves the music of the 90s. A believer in positivity and good energy, Ruchika has a keen interest in sports and yoga as well. Her hobbies are biking, car riding, dancing, adventure.

