Rudra Kasturi joins Times Internet as Head of Audience Growth & New Initiatives

New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI/Mediawire): Rudra Kasturi has joined Times Internet, the digital arm of Times Group, as the Head of Audience Growth & New Initiatives. He will be focusing on building audience for all of the Times Internet and its alliances sites.



Rudra brings a wealth of experience to the role, having previously worked as the Senior Vice President of Growth Strategy for India and International sites at BYJU's. He also brings experience from tech giants like Yahoo! and Amazon India and Snapdeal sites. Prior to joining BYJU's, Rudra worked at Times Group for over 5 years heading the entire Organic Growth, New Initiatives, and Partnerships.

He is also a Growth Advisor for Tencent Joox and well-noted unicorns such as CRED and Consultant as Antler India, Interkat (Haptik Group), Tasva (Aditya Birla Group) and also founder of Nutholic and Appstudiox as per his LinkedIn profile.

