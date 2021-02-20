Rule the social media with these 11 steps by entrepreneur Bharat Singh

New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI/ThePRTree): Bharat Singh is one of India's youngest social media wizards who has helped many renowned people and companies soar in the given time with his out-of-the-box approach. Here, he reveals 11 elementary steps with which you yourself can work wonders for your social media branding.

Focus on Original and Quality Content: Create high-quality content. Try shooting videos and clicking pictures in good quality. There is a high chance of your high-quality content being explored on various social media platforms.

"Quality is more important than quantity. One home run is much better than two doubles" I love this quote of Steve Jobs and I apply this on social media. Everyone must try this practice and let me know if it works for you too!

Be Yourself: Try being yourself in the social world. Show people what exactly you are. Never portray a fake image on social media. Never mislead your audience. According to my thinking, anyone can be anything they want, as long as it's their truth.

Be Patient: You need to have patience in the social media world. Nowadays, people think that making few posts and few videos is going to make them popular overnight. It doesn't work like that. In fact, no sustainable success is instant in this world. You need to be consistent. Slowly and consistently growing your audience is the main key to success in the social media game.

Work Consistently: One needs to be consistent in the social media game. You need to put in the work to grow your audience. You should be putting content out every day without any gaps. Being Consistent is a hard task but this is the only way you can grow.

Don't Focus on the Number of Followers: If the number of followers is your Key Performance Indicators, then you are finished. Firstly focus on giving not getting. You've got to love your process and not focus on getting something from your process. Be Patient. Getting popular on social media takes time. Rome wasn't built in a day. So you need to stop focusing on the number of followers just keep on giving reasons to follow you and with the time you will see your followers increasing automatically by your efforts.



Engage with your Followers: Start active engagement with your followers. Ask them what type of content they want you to make. Interact with them. Reply to your DM's actively. Help your followers. Keep motivating your audience and keep giving them reasons to follow you.

Personal Touch: Whenever you are replying to your audience, try not to use generic words to address them. Instead, put in the effort to personalize your messages and address them with their names. Also, keep your replies genuine and avoid using template-based replies. Template-based replies can be annoying and even can harm your social image.

Paid Promotions: One must start doing paid promotions. Paid promotions increase your profile visibility and help you in increasing your followers and reach organically.

Don't Copy Others: There are so many guys and girls out there in the social media world in different fields. Whether you are into fitness, sports, politics, or any other field, try creating your own content. Try being unique. Never steal content, that's going to harm your social image beyond repair.

Plan: Plan your social media activities prior, before entering into social media game. There are so many people out there who want to be popular and known. You need to stand out from the crowd.

Set some Goals: Set some realistic goals to hit within a specific time period. Work accordingly. This is going to help to check whether you are going in the right direction or not.

This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

