Runfy is set to incorporate Avalanche and Algorand's speed culture in its fitness program

New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI/ATK): Have you ever heard the maxim: Health is wealth? If you have, you would have probably thought of the importance of healthy living being as precious as wealth.

Many people agree with this age-old maxim, but their lifestyle proves otherwise. The prevalence of sedentary occupations and negative habits is reducing life expectancy globally. This has necessitated the emergence of a new cryptocurrency called Runfy (RUNF) to provide flexible fitness services for users within its ecosystem.

Interestingly, Runfy will operate on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and incentivize users with its native token, RUNF. The activities on Runfy will require less energy consumption without sacrificing speed.

Runfy: Initiating Revolution in the Crypto Space

Most crypto projects are notable for promoting the acquisition of assets. Most times, users are encouraged to trade, stake, exchange digital currencies or engage in play-to-earn (P2E) games. The accomplishment of tasks or engagements comes with rewards.

However, none of these crypto projects adopts health as its theme. There seems to be utter neglect of this critical subject. Runfy was created to change the narrative.

Runfy (RUNF) will differ from gyms' traditional exercise sessions. It will revolutionize the fitness space by introducing practical tools and reward initiatives.

The software attached to the ecosystem will provide users with basic information about calories and essential nutrients to be consumed for optimal fitness.

Additionally, users will benefit from experts' frequent fitness tips. The goal is to increase the population of healthy citizens globally.

Absolute Community Ownership: A Commendable Initiative on Runfy

Runfy (RUNF) will introduce 100 per cent community ownership. Holders of its native token (RUNF) will earn a perfect ownership status. This is rare in the crypto industry.

They will govern the ecosystem. Fitness enthusiasts will vote for operational advancements. For instance, they could recommend a piece of particular soothing music to be played at the undertone during fitness sessions.

Therefore, the development team and users will be considered partners. This is expected to boost the overall functionality of the software or App and promote satisfactory engagements.

Avalanche A Proponent of Speed: A Good Inspiration for Runfy

There's a lot of criticism of blockchains regarding network latency. Network latency is the protracted duration of transactions. As most developers or users adopt a particular blockchain, there is a backlog of transactions. Consequently, transactions become slow.

Avalanche addressed this setback to a reasonable degree. Avalanche is a blockchain with extraordinary scalability and security. It provides stiff competition for the Ethereum blockchain (Runfy's host blockchain) upon its emergence in 2020.

This crypto project brought revolution. Considering its remarkable success, experts have dubbed it: 'Ethereum's killer.'



Admittedly, BSC is a legendary blockchain at the moment. It hosts improved scalability and security. Also, operations on its platform are swift.

With this operational advancement, Runfy will automatically provide speed. More importantly, developers and users will expend less energy. Certainly, Avalanche is a good inspiration for Runfy.



Algorand: Inspiring Runfy in Speed

Algorand (ALGO) is a relatively new proof-of-stake, carbon-negative blockchain network. This crypto project has also expanded its operations, putting speed into consideration.

This project has recorded an unusual accomplishment, increasing its performance from 1200 transactions per second to 6000 transactions per second. This improvement makes interoperability between blockchains faster and more effective.

Although Algorand offers high-speed transactions, which is worthy of emulation, it is yet to explore wellness, a crucial subject.

Avalanche and Algorand have grown exponentially. It is expected that Runfy will match this feat altogether. It will leverage the Avalanche and Algorand projects as good sources of inspiration.

How to Buy the Runfy Token?

The first thing to do is to visit the presale site via: https://go.runfytoken.io/register. Upon filling out a digital form, choose from the following digital currencies: ETH (purchasing with ETH comes with an instant +15 per cent bonus.), BTC, BNB, USDT, and so on. After this, approve the transaction.

Interestingly, when a user makes a USD 100 purchase, the user and the participant will earn a USD 30 bonus each!

Certainly, Runfy (RUNF) is an innovative platform that seeks to promote fitness and passive income for fitness enthusiasts. Therefore, if you are conscious of your health and interested in wealth, Runfy is the best bet.

To find out more about Runfy (RUNF), visit the links below:

Presale: http://go.runfytoken.io/

Website: http://runfytoken.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/RunfyTokenOfficial

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

