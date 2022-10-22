Runfy, Monero, and Polygon: Platforms incorporating health, anonymity, and security features into their core services

New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI/ATK): Since Bitcoin's inception, blockchain technology has experienced significant diversification and acceptance.

More modifications and applications are entering the market every day.

The Runfy crypto project is very different from Bitcoin.

While Bitcoin focuses on peer-to-peer transactions, Runfy has applied it to health and fitness. It is the first crypto platform that addresses health and fitness issues.

Another application of blockchain technology is seen in Monero. The developers of this project designed it to tackle privacy issues in the crypto space.

This article will discuss three crypto projects, Runfy, Monero, and Polygon. We will identify what makes each project tick and its role in the coin market.

Key Features Of Runfy

Runfy (RUNF) is a fitness platform different from traditional fitness platforms that require users to subscribe. The Runfy platform pays its users for utilizing its features to reach their fitness goals. It has integrated an earning protocol into its operation that allows users to earn RUNF tokens while keeping fit.

Like an actual fitness arena, Runfy provides its users with all the tools and guidance they need. The Runfy platform will incorporate features like wearable devices into its operations. These devices will monitor their wearer's exercise rate and transmit this data to the mobile app.

The Runfy mobile application will have the user's data and communicate with the blockchain. Additional features of the mobile app include setting goals and tracking your progress. Runfy rewards its users when they set and achieve daily, weekly, and monthly goals.

In addition to gadgets that facilitate fitness, the platform will have health experts and professionals. These individuals will provide all Runfy users with daily tips to help them achieve their fitness goals.

The Runfy Social-Fi Platform

Just as a fitness class usually involves more than one person, Runfy will be similar to having a social platform. This platform will allow different users to have seamless interaction. Thus, users can share helpful tips and build lasting friendships.

Runfy will also host fitness challenges periodically, creating leaderboards and marathon sessions. The winner of these challenges will receive more RUNF tokens as a reward.

Runfy Features Compared With Monero And Polygon



Monero is a fascinating crypto project. It leverages existing features of blockchain technology to offer its users an advanced privacy-sensitive platform.

Blockchain technology provides a decentralized system allowing users to engage in transparent, trustless, and peer-to-peer transactions. These transactions are registered on a public ledger.

However, Monero has taken its platform to new heights. It focuses on providing its users with an anonymous presence on the blockchain. Although transactions are open and transparent, the parties involved are 100 per cent unknown.

Polygon is a crypto project designed to increase the scalability of the Ethereum blockchain. Its design is steered towards connecting all Ethereum-compatible projects, facilitating interoperability.

The Polygon network has MATIC as its native cryptocurrency. This token serves as the governance token for the Polygon network. With it, validators on Polygon are paid, and stakeholders decide the project's future.



Runfy will be a community-driven project like Polygon. Its features operations on the Binance Smart Chain network will be decentralized and secure. To promote privacy and security, Runfy will launch its native DeFi wallet. This will allow users to store their digital assets safely.

Buy The Runfy At Presale

The Runfy BEP-20 token is currently being sold before the official launch of its platform. This presale has loads of perks and reward opportunities. The USD 30 bonus is given to participants who invite others to the presale. This reward is given to both parties when the new user makes a USD100 purchase.

Additionally, presale participants who buy as much as USD 2500 worth of RUNF tokens will receive a 45 per cent bonus. If a participant purchases the presale with BNB tokens, the user will get a 20 per cent bonus and a 22 per cent bonus for USDT TRC-20 tokens.

The development of Runfy is based on solid evidence. Its introduction into the crypto space fills a long-existing void. Most crypto enthusiasts are optimistic about the project. To enjoy its features early, buy the presale before its ends.

