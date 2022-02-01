Rupa Group Chairman PR Agarwala to be awarded Padma Shri

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 1 (ANI/PNN): Prahlad Rai Agarwala, Executive Chairman of the Rupa Group, has been awarded the Padma Shri, one of the highest civilian honours of the country.

Agarwala has been selected for the Padma Shri for distinguished service in the field of trade and industry.

The recognition is another feather in the cap of the visionary industrialist, under whose leadership the Rupa Group has emerged as the indisputable number one knitwear brand in India. The Group's range of knitted garments spans innerwear to casual wear.



"It is a privilege to be named alongside some of the biggest and most respected names in the fields of art, public affairs, literature and education, trade and industry for the Padma awards. I have received several awards over the years, and each one is special, but the Padma Shri award is the most special honour. I extend my gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the honour," Agarwala said, reacting to the honour.

The Padma Shri recognises Agarwala's accomplishments as a visionary corporate leader and philanthropist and his immense contribution to trade, industry, and society. He is the driving force behind the Rupa Group and has led the Group with a great deal of success and aplomb for over four decades. He has also played a critical role in the growth of the Indian hosiery industry.

