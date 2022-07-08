Rupali Sharma wins big at 'Times 40 Under 40' Leaders Award Ceremony

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): An entrepreneur knows the objectives to achieve a business goal but a Leader form an environment with proper strategy and directions to motivate people and march towards the aim.

To honour the exemplary contribution of such Eminent Entrepreneurs with the qualities of a Leader, The Times Group hosted their flagship event of Times 40 Under 40 Awards 2022 at The Westin, Gurgaon to facilitate those who have been forging on a less travelled path to bring a change in the society.

The red carpet was rolled for top echelons of corporate India and industry leaders from different fields including Corporate, Sports, Arts, Literature, Retail, Humanitarian Work etc. These young inspiring leaders under the age of 40 are scaling new heights and transforming the business at a global level.

Times 40 Under 40 Awards 2022 was graced by the Real-Life Hero Sonu Sood who is not just known for being a versatile Actor but also for his contribution towards the society during the pandemic. The Leaders were selected by R&D Agency based on their achievements and business module.

Rupali Sharma, Founder & CEO of Aegte was one of the Leader under the category who has built an empire of 500 Crore worth company merely in 3 years of inception. Aegte is her own venture which offers 100% Vegan, Natural and result-oriented products for Skin and Hair. The company was started in 2018 with Onion hair Oil and has now added 40+ products catering to all gender and category like Makeup, Aerosol & Perfumery.

"Being recognised as the best and the brightest in the industry for entrepreneurial and business success from a living example was indeed a surreal experience. It gives me utmost joy to be surrounded by like-minded entrepreneurs, influencers, and creators who are shaping and bringing about global transformation in their respective fields," says Rupali Sharma while receiving the prestigious Award.

Working towards the betterment of the society and abiding to make a difference in many ways, Rupali Sharma is acknowledged for becoming a true maverick in the Beauty industry. Her success is a testimony to the effectiveness of Organic front-line Hair & Skin-Care products. She has proven that natural & ayurvedic ingredients are not just confined to medicines, it can also be used as topical treatments to penetrate deep into the skin and give permanent solutions contrary to chemicals.



Under her visionary leadership, Aegte Lifescience has pioneered and upscaled the formulas with chemical-free & cruelty-free ingredients to develop sustainable high-quality products. Block by block the R&D team has curated a myriad collection of 50 products which started from just One Premium Oil in 2018. To build a gender-neutral community for the metaverse, Aegte has established a sub-brand, Aegte Men keeping the grooming concerns of all the handsome hunks around the world.

"Why Makeup should be limited to girls? We did market research and tried to understand the gap and demand and this analysis helped us discover Skin Corrector DD Cream for men which is a blend of BB + CC Cream and offers all-in-1 benefits, keeping in mind the lifestyle of men. Under our brand Aegte, you will always find newness in every single product you pick as compared to the market shelves as Aegte sets the Trend and others follow the game already played," further Rupali Sharma added.

With empowering beliefs and visions, Rupali has shown she is more than a Momprenuer. She is a leader with the goals of giving a new shape to the cultural conversation about beauty norms, redefining and reinventing what actually beauty stands for in this modern world. Despite the massive challenges of being a digital-based brand, Aegte has managed to thrive to reach its zenith. Being a game-changer, Rupali Sharma pledges to serve above & beyond to fuel her brand's growth and strengthen its position in the industry.

Following the best business practices, adopting new technologies and extensive research have helped Rupali Sharma gain several Awards & Accolades. Her non-stop groundbreaking performances with her team have rewarded Aegte with 'Femina Power Brands' & 'Most Trusted Brands of India 2022' & 'Economic Times Inspiring Women Leader' one after another milestone with the vision of delivering the best skin & hair health backed by science and excelled by quality organic cruelty-free formulations.

"My love for Mother Nature and belief in its healing power created a synergy that I want to share with the world. When no topical treatments work, we run to organic & natural solutions but why aren't they the first priority? This question made me realize how the world was unaware of the potential of botanical herbs that stand nowhere close to chemical solutions. Aegte aims to unbox the world of possibilities with paraben & sulphate-free Makeup, Skin & Hair-Care Products for Men, Women & Kids in the evolving beauty industry," states Rupali Sharma, Founder of Aegte.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

