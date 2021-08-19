Rus Education virtually celebrates India's 75th Independence Day with dignitaries and students from Russia's top medical universities

New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI/SRV Media): Rus Education, one of India's leading medical admission guidance providers for MBBS admissions in Russia, recently celebrated the 75th Independence Day of India in full grandeur through virtual celebrations along with the students studying in the top Russian medical government universities like Mari State University, Perm State Medical University and Orenburg State Medical University. The event was also attended by several prominent position holders of the Embassy of the Russian Federation; Russian House, Delhi; Mari State University (Yoshkar Ola, Mari El Republic); Perm State Medical University (Perm, Russia) and Orenburg State Medical University (Orenburg, Russia).

The entire event was broadcasted live on Rus Education's official Youtube page on 15th August 2021 at 12:30 pm (IST) for hundreds of newly enrolled students, parents of students studying in Russia and several aspiring students wishing to study in Russia. Celebrating the relation between the two nations, students and participants were addressed and congratulated by the vice-chairman of Rus Education, Air Marshal Dr Pawan Kapoor (Retd.) and Elena Barman, the Head of Education Department (Cultural Department of Embassy of the Russian Federation in India). Following them, students were also addressed by the Rector of Mari State University, Prof. Mikhail N. Shvetsov.



Celebrations began with the students of Mari State University opening the event with traditional greetings in the form of song and dance. It was followed by the students of Perm State Medical and Orenburg State Medical University delivering speeches, patriotic recitations and short plays along with musical and dance performances to commemorate the event.

The cultural fiesta was soon followed by a series of announcements made by Rus Education for the benefit of the students in Russia and future medical aspirants. Firstly, with the qualifying NEET exam made mandatory by the government of India for pursuing any form of medical studies in and outside India; Rus Education will begin coaching for the upcoming NEET UG exam. The students currently studying in Russia are eligible to enrol in the coaching classes and will be provided with relevant study materials along with helpful tips and tricks to qualify the exam. They will be have guidance from the experts, access to webinars, free mock tests and more as a part of the NEET-UG 2021 coaching.



Secondly, the institution will be conducting Russian language classes. This 3-month foundational course aims to help students prepare for their stay in Russia. The coursewill focus on essential understanding of the Russian language and culture, including alphabets, small sentences, day-to-day dialogues, cultural norms etc.

And lastly, Rus Education addressed the students in the senior years of MBBS in Russia and announced the commencement of FMGE/NEXT coaching, focusing on the latest exam pattern with guidance from the best subject matter experts in India.

All in all, the entire celebration was a grand affair for all the students in Russia and for aspiring Indian medical candidates who were provided with the opportunity to witness a glimpse of cultural and social life they can experience in Russia. Rus Education has been actively working towards bringing the students closer to their dream of being a doctor.

