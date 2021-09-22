Rus Education's MBBS Admission Seminars: over 100 enrollments in top Russian medical universities from 20 cities in 2 days

New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI/SRV Media): Rus Education recently conducted MBBS admission seminars in more than 20 cities of the country on 18th and 19th September 2021 to address the query and concerns of MBBS aspirants looking to pursue MBBS in Russia. The seminars witnessed the participation of more than 500 students across various venues. During the seminars, more than 100 students enrolled in some of the top medical universities of Russia.

As a part of its established aim of providing authentic, insightful, comprehensive and complete information in regards to admission to top medical universities of Russia, Rus Education has been conducting several MBBS admission seminars all over the country to increase the reach of opportunities for studying MBBS in Russia, among the Indian medical students.

Following the series, the team of Rus Education conducted MBBS admission seminars in Karnal, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Yamuna Nagar and Muzaffarpur in the northern region; Midnapore, Patna, Kolkata and Guwahati on the eastern belt; Bengaluru, Trivandrum, Hyderabad and Tirupati in the southern region; Surat, Mumbai, Kota, Pune and Jaipur in the western side and Indore, Ratlam, Raipur and Jabalpur in the central region of the country.



During these seminars, more than 500 students joined the team of expert counsellors to know more about pursuing MBBS in Russia. The main areas of concern included discussion about total cost, fees, admission process, top medical universities, their features and advantages, their budget, the validity of the attained degree, medium of instruction of studies at the university, etc.



Meanwhile, over 100 students enrolled themselves in some of the top medical universities of Russia like Perm State Medical University, Orenburg State Medical University and Mari State University, etc during the seminar itself.

These MBBS admission seminars conducted by Rus Education have proven to be an absolute grand success. Due to this and owing to the constant demand of parents and students, Rus Education will be conducting the MBBS admission guidance seminars in several cities like Ambikapur, Patna, Aurangabad, Neemuch, Belgaum, Warangal, Ranchi, Trivandrum, Dehradun, Saharanpur, Betul, Kakinada and many more on 25th and 26th September, 2021 and the following weekends. Interested students and parents can attend the Seminars and get free counselling for MBBS admissions in Russia. For more details about the upcoming seminars, their venues, new dates, etc, the students and parents can visit the website of Rus Education or its official social media channels.

Studying MBBS abroad can be a troublesome choice due to the lack of proper guidance. From identifying top countries and universities (for MBBS education) to making arrangements and fulfilling requirements for travel and then stay; the entire procedure can be extremely tedious and exhausting for any student wishing to pursue MBBS abroad. Therefore, one can imply that attaining the advantages of MBBS abroad can be difficult without the proper guidance and counselling from the experts.

In the past few decades, there has been a sudden increase in Indian students opting for MBBS in Russia. Chiefly due to the affordable cost of education and living, and globally acknowledged degree along with several other advantages of MBBS in Russia; the Russian medical universities have gained significant popularity among students seeking to pursue MBBS abroad. Rus Education is a pioneer and one of the leading names when it comes to assisting the students for their MBBS in Russia. With an experience of almost 30 years, it has been actively working in facilitating the personalised solutions to various concerns and doubts of the students by assisting them in their medical study in top Russian medical universities.

To know more and get help for your admission to top medical universities of Russia, the readers may visit www.ruseducation.in or contact the toll-free student helpline number at 1800-833-3338. Aspiring students and parents can also check and register themselves for the upcoming seminar at www.ruseducation.in/upcoming-events.html

