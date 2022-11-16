Ruskin Bond says no dearth of readers for good books

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI/PNN): Mussoorie - Eminent author Ruskin Bond has said that despite the proliferation of social media and other means of engagement, good books continue to receive appreciation of the readers.

"The surroundings will change, but if an author is able to tell stories that are able to establish a connect with the readers, those stories will find readers," Bond said on Sunday while formally launching a book at his residence.

While Bond used to regularly mingle with readers and fans in his hometown of Mussoorie and elsewhere, following the Covid-19 pandemic, he has significantly reduced public interactions.

While launching Guwahati-based author and eminent journalist Manoj Kumar Goswami's short story collection "Muppet and other stories", Bond hailed the author's literary and journalistic journey spanning several decades.

"Manoj Goswami is already such a well-known writer, journalist and television personality in Assam, I am delighted to launch his book of short stories today. I am sure, through this, he will win many more readers and please the ones he already has," the legendary author remarked.



Author Goswami said, "Ruskin Bond has been one of the best storytellers of contemporary literature. He has inspired us to write and to feel the joy of reading. He has mesmerized generation after generation with his writing skill and outstanding literary content for last seven decades."

Reminiscing his own literary journey, Bond said he feels fortunate to be read and appreciated by generations of readers.

"Sometimes I hear from people that their parents and even grandparents had read my work. It is a wonderful feeling. But at the same time, it makes me feel as if I have been writing for some 101 years now," Bond quipped.

He further stated that the authors need not be discouraged by the changing habits of the audiences.

"A writer should strive to present compelling stories that will draw the readers automatically. If the quality of the content is good, the readers will surely show interest," said Bond.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

