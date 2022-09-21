Russian House, New Delhi signs cooperation agreement with Mari State University, Russia

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI/SRV): Mari State University, one of the leading universities in Russia, signed a remarkable agreement of cooperation with the Russian House in New Delhi on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, during a special signing ceremony. The cooperation agreement was signed by Prof Shevetsov Mikhail N., Rector of Mari State University, and Oleg Osipov, Director of the Russian House in New Delhi and the Representative Office of Rossotrudnichestvo in India. The historical cooperation agreement will not only result in providing better facilities to Indian students at Mari State University but also in promoting such facilities on an international level.

The signing ceremony was a part of the agenda of the Second Edition of the Russian Education Fair 2022 organized by Rus Education (an exclusive admission partner of Mari State University in India) in joint efforts with the Russian House in New Delhi. The event also witnessed the delightful presence of the respected members of Rus Education - Prof Syed K. Washim, Chairman; Air Marshal (Dr) Pawan Kapoor, Vice-Chairman; and Dr Dinesh Singla, Director appreciating the collaboration.

Mari State University has been a top destination for MBBS in Russia for Indian students for decades and more than 1100 Indian students are taking small steps towards their dream careers. After the recent announcement made by Prof Shevetsov Mikhail N., Rector of Mari State University, to accommodate over 5,000 Ukraine returned Indian medical students, it has become a top choice for both Indian students taking fresh admission in the university from the first year and the transfer students from Ukraine. The Rector of the university has always taken special efforts to understand the needs of the Indian MBBS students and leaves no stone unturned in providing special facilities to Indian students to ensure they feel comfortable living and get good medical education to become successful doctors.



Oleg Osipov, Director of the Russian House in New Delhi, addressed the attendees and called the cooperation agreement a historical document in which both the Russian House and Mari State University will put their best foot forward in bringing up good facilities for the Indian students who choose the latter as the destination for their medical studies. He said, "The document will strengthen cooperation between the Russian House in India and the Mari State University in Russia in the Volgograd region. The document will be able to promote Russian education programs in India and promote Indian students to study in Russia, especially at Mari State University for their MBBS course. Being a Representative Office of Rossotrudnichestvo in India, Russian House in Delhi along with Russian Houses in Mumbai, Chennai, Trivandrum, and Kolkata comprehensively covers the entire country and thereby, the agreement will also be applicable throughout India."



During the signing ceremony, the Rector of the Mari State University expressed his gratitude to the Russian House for inviting him and entering into this exceptional agreement that will only augment and promote the importance of medical education in India and Russia. He stated, "It has been a great honor for me to be part of the signing ceremony. A big thanks to the Russian House for promoting the education system of Russian universities here in India. Mari State University provides quality medical education in more than 100 programs to students from over 45 countries. The Faculty of Medicine is a popular course that we offer and there are over 1100 Indian students already studying MBBS in Russia at our university. The university feels pleased to continue its relationship with India and will do everything to make Indian students adapt to the new environment in a hassle-free manner."

Further, he added on to say, "Ukraine returned Indian students who will resume their medical education at our university will receive good medical education from where they left and will be offered attractive discounts on their fees."

The efforts of the Russian House in India is applaudable for taking all the efforts to provide good and direct information to Indian students about the Russian education system and helping them choose medical universities in Russia so that they can make a valid contribution to the healthcare system in India and worldwide.

After the conclusion of the signing ceremony, both the dignitaries exchanged copies of the cooperation agreement and a vote of thanks to each other for their new cooperation.

