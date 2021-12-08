RVCJ Media has launched the trailer of their new original show "Khatta Meetha"

New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI/ATK): One thing that the pandemic has taught us is the importance of people.

It is vital to spend time with your family and friends for strengthening the bonds. RVCJ Media has recently launched the trailer of its upcoming original series called "Khatta Meetha".

This series, comprising five episodes, is all about the bonds, importance of relationships and experiences of life.

The creators of the show Ashwin Salunke, Executive Producer and Pankaj Kothawade, Creative Producer have pulled together a powerful team on-board which includes Director Raj R. Gupta, exceptionally known for his debut film 'Baba'. The music is composed by one of the most admired duos, 'Rohan Rohan', who took the nation by storm with their works in Sanju, Thackeray, Ventilator, and many more.



The series casts numerous experienced and powerful performers. Apoorva Arora, a well-known face in the digital space, emotes effortlessly. She imparts her journey as a medical student preparing for NEET. Mohak Meet, a YouTuber with a massive fan base, plays the role of Apoorva's brother and an aspiring Engineer. Chittaranjan Giri as Sundar Sharma and Sharvari Lohokare as Vidya Sharma have brought out the issues and emotions of an average middle-class family very well.

RVCJ never fails to surprise with their experiments in content, just as they did in their previous Superhit show "Wrong Number". This time Nitin Vijay, aka NV Sir, is the surprise for the audience. In addition to being an only IIT alumnus, Nitin Vijay is also a popular face in the education sector. He is known as a physics champion based in the education hub Kota and plays the role of an influential educational coach who educates young minds about education and life. Despite being an amateur in the field, he has outperformed the expectations of many people.

The trailer of "Khatta Meetha" sparks our curiosities and rightly leaves you yearning for more. So, between tears and cheers, it explores the imperfect relationships and aspirations of the Sharma family and emphasises the need for family and friends in our lives. It beautifully highlights the relationship between siblings and all the tests they must withstand to not give up on their bond. Actors in supporting roles like Prerna Thakur, Lokesh Mittal, Suhani Mardia and Gaggn Gajarlwar also leave a strong presence on the screen.

After the success of the trailer, people are looking forward to the first episode that will air on RVCJ Media's YouTube channel on the 10th of December, 2021. "Khatta Meetha" is a complete package that will make you laugh, gasp, sigh - and cry.

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

