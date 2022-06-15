RYA Cosmo Madras opened a multi-speciality cancer detection centre at Ayanavaram, inaugurated by Chief Justice of Madras High Court

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): In order to detect cancer, a new multi-speciality outpatient day care centre has been inaugurated by Chief Justice of Madras High Court Munishwarnath Bhandari at Ayanavaram in Chennai.

On June 12, 2022, the Chief Justice of Madras High Court e-inaugurated Manoharraj Kamala Kankariya RYA Cosmo Cancer Detection Center from a function to be held at Sir Mutha Venkata Subbarao Concert Hall in Chennai. Besides cancer detection, the centre is also creating medical facilities for dialysis, dental, wellness, therapy and community hall through a well-equipped dispensary.

Addressing the press, the Chief Justice said people were influenced by western culture and junk food habits to the extent that cancer has become a common disease which has now led to increasing demand for dialysis and cancer care centres. There is a need to follow a healthy lifestyle to keep these illnesses away.

He added that "For a healthy lifestyle we should practice the habit of fasting and early meals in the evening as it helps in easy digestion. He said that he was astonished at the Foundation's initiatives and doings in caring for the uncared. He encouraged the RYA Madras Cosmo Foundation to keep continuing their good deeds in transforming this society to a better place."

Speaking at the press conference Narendra Srisrimal, Chairman-Cancer Detection Centre, RYA Madras Cosmo Foundation said, "Ayanavaram and the surrounding areas have a large number of lower-middle-class families. We planned to establish a cancer detection centre here as it could benefit them. No recommendation or document proofs will be asked of the patients." He stated that, "RYA Madras Cosmo Foundation was inaugurated by Ex-President of India His Excellency Dr Venkatraman in 1995, to provide affordable health care to marginalized sections of the society with the theme "Care The Uncared." The Foundation caters to marginalized sections of the society by providing general prescriptions at Rs 30 /-. The pharmacy at the centre provides medicines free of cost for the first three days of the prescribed medication period of all patients. The foundation conducts regular Free Eye Camps every month with a screening of eyes, providing free cataract operations and spectacles.





Managing Trustee of RYA Madras Cosmo Foundation Rajesh Chandan added, Shantidevi Jawaharmal Chandan Day Care and Diagnostic Centre was established in 2012 and operate and manage a full-fledged Medical Day Care Centre, Dialysis Centre, Cost-to-cost Pharmacy and Dispensary. And in its decade-long operations approximately 4,30,000 patients were benefited with around 32,750 dialysis patients, 8,100 cataract operations, 90,000 X-Rays and Scan with around 270 plus Free Camps were conducted. The blood bank was inaugurated in 2020 and is run and Operated by Medway Hospitals in Kodambakkam.

The Project Secretary of RYA Madras Cosmo Foundation Umesh Agarwal stated that, "The newly launched Cancer Detection Centre is built over an area of 7000 sq. ft and has a panel of doctors specializing in early detection of cancer along with well equipped dental care and 9 bedded dialysis centre. The centre has a hall for conducting free health camps at regular intervals. The dialysis centre will provide services at a subsidised cost of Rs 500 /-. The centre will provide dental services and cancer detection services at an affordable cost to the public."



Distinguished dignitaries and prominent personalities present at the event were Abhaya Kumar Srisrimal, Deepchand Luniya, Harish Kankaria, Narendra Sakariya, President Sunil Ranka, Secretary Vikas Lalwani, Foundation Secretary Umesh Agarwal.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

