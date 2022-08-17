S Chand and Company Limited continues robust growth, EBITDA up by 158 per cent

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 17 (ANI/PRNewswire): S Chand and Company Limited, one of India's leading education content companies and market leaders in the K-12 segment has announced robust financial numbers in Q1FY23.

HIGHLIGHTS OF CONSOLIDATED BUSINESS

Consolidated business represents the performance of S Chand and its subsidiaries (S Chand Group)

Consolidated Business Q1-FY23 vs Q1-FY22 (Y-o-Y basis)

1. The Revenue from Operations of the Group has increased to Rs.107 Crores from Rs 36 Crores. The Revenue from Operations registered a growth of ~ 3x;

2. The Profit after tax (PAT) of the Group has increased to Rs 6.23 Crores from a Loss of Rs 31.37 Crores. The PAT registered a movement of Rs. 37.6 Cr. This is the first time company has reported a Profit in Q1;

3. The Operational EBIDTA of the Group has increased to Rs. 11.94 Crores from an EBIDTA Loss of Rs 20.55 Crores. The Operational EBIDTA registered a swing of Rs. 32.49 Crores



4. The EPS for the quarter is Rs 1.78 per share from a negative Rs 8.97 per share. The EPS registered a swing into positive of Rs 10.75 per share; The TTM EPS stands at Rs 13.02 per share.

Other Highlights

1. Working Capital Cycle - There have been continuous improvements in the working capital cycle over the period - Net working capital has been improved by 111 days.

2. Volume Growth - For the first quarter of FY 2022-23 the Consolidated business has seen overall volume growth of 2.5X compared to the first quarter of FY 2021-22.

Commenting on the successful result, Saurabh Mittal, CFO, S Chand and Company Limited, said, "We are thrilled to announce the tremendous growth numbers. The company's top line of Rs 107 crore for Q1FY23 increased by more than 3x on a YoY basis and was driven by a combination of volume growth of 2.5x and an increase in realization of our product portfolio. S Chand Group has been successful in fully integrating its content print business acquisitions with the EdTech initiatives of recent years, enabling it to reach a point where it can utilize the complete portfolio of offerings to expand margins and spur profitable growth in the print business, which is transitioning into a blended/hybrid format. We are experiencing exciting times right now, and we are thrilled about the accomplishments being made and the opportunities that are coming our way. We have continued our growth trajectory in the current quarter, achieving working capital efficiency, and boosting our EBITDA margins. We shall continue to emphasize innovation and organic growth. Our in-house capabilities, along with strategic collaborations, position us well to sustain growth, add value to our customers, and maximize shareholder value."

S Chand (NSE: SCHAND) (BSE: 540497) is one of India's leading education content companies which aims to bring people and knowledge together. The company delivers content across the length and breadth of the country with established brands like S Chand, Madhubun, Vikas, Chhaya, Saraswati and Mylestone under its umbrella and has a distribution reach of more than 3500 channel partners across India. With a footprint in more than 40,000 schools, colleges, universities, and institutes throughout India, it has consolidated the country's fragmented education content market.

It provides content, solutions, and services across the educational lifecycle through its presence in three business segments - Early Learning, K-12 and Higher Education and has also expanded its product portfolio through digital learning acquisitions. The Group is one of the market leaders in the K-12 segment and has a strong foothold in the CBSE/ICSE and WBSE affiliated schools, with an increasing presence in the other state board affiliated schools across India.

