S Jalan & Co. Leadership sets new benchmarks

New Delhi [India], April 25: The core leadership of S Jalan & Co. has achieved a series of accolades, appreciation, and awards in the recent times. Sourav Ghosh, the Managing Partner and Samrat Sengupta have led the firm to a new age tech-based research-oriented and delivery-oriented firm advising clients with measurable results. With a talent pool of young and dynamic lawyers, the firm has become one of the most preferred legal and regulatory advisory firms over the times.

Sourav Ghosh, Managing Partner

Within three years of joining S Jalan & Co., Sourav Ghosh rose to being a Managing Partner of the Firm. In addition to bringing a fresh perspective to the company, he proved to be instrumental in its pan-India expansion. Ghosh has expanded the firm's business in Delhi and Mumbai and is currently expanding in Chennai and Hyderabad. As a result of his leadership skills, Ghosh formed a core team of Associate Partners and Equity Partners at the company. His legal acumen, vision, and leadership skills have helped him so far. Due to his in-depth knowledge of legal structures and administrative skills, he provides clients with state-of-the-art solutions. He has also represented clients in international and commercial arbitrations in South Korea, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Vienna.

The industry has recognized Ghosh many times for his unmatched dedication and hard work. Forbes magazine named him in the category of Top Managing Partners of India in the Legal Powerlist 2020 and 2021. In recognition of his contribution to the legal industry, he received the Lex Falcon Award, Singapore Chapter, for the '10 years' experience' category. In addition, he won the Outstanding Leadership Award at Law 2.0 Conference, Dubai. He was also recognized as the Most Influential Lawyer 2023 by United Research Services

Samrat Sengupta, Equity Partner



Sengupta has duly established his name in the sphere of General Commercial Litigation through his extensive experience in Arbitration before Tribunals and Commercial Litigations in different High Courts and the Supreme Court of India. His experience in the legal sector and dealing in corporate transactions, strategy making and litigations along with his optimistic attitude has always been favourable. A key part of the firm, he has provided legal advice on various subjects like bank guarantees matters, banking solutions, infrastructural project advisory, matters related to RBI and FEMA, international arbitrations, and infrastructural arbitrations.

Sengupta has duly been committed towards the growth of the wider legal fraternity where he continues to contribute towards new avenues of law. He perceives that the growth of technology is an opportunity towards embittering the legal profession and continues to critically study and examine the effects of AI in the legal profession.

For his work, Sengupta has been awarded the Lex Falcon Award 2022 for the Singapore Chapter. He was also recognized as the Most Influential Lawyer 2023 by United Research Services. He has also been part of Lex Witness' webinar, and seminars and conferences.

The firm S Jalan & Co. was founded by the renowned jurist Shyamanand Jalan, traces its origin to 1950. It is one of the oldest and best-known Law firms in Calcutta. The Firm was recently acknowledged as India's Most Influential Legal Brand 2023 by United Research Services.

