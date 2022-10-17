Sadi Galli fame singer NS Chauhan launches his new music single ' Kiven Kara Tenu Maaf', a heart touching single on VKR Music

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17 (ANI/GPRC): After winning millions of hearts of Indian music lovers, NS Chauhan is back with his phenomenal single "Kiven Kara Tenu Maaf"! In his latest heart-touching melody, under the label of VKR Music, NS Chauhan has single-handedly been responsible for giving the song meaning, story and versatility whilst retaining cultural authenticity!

NS Chauhan, a renowned Punjabi songwriter and singer, is associated with Punjabi Music Industry and the Bollywood industry. He first received fame and name as an amazing singer with the song Sharabi, from the movie Happy New Year! He has also graced the Bollywood industry with his voice in music like Sadi Galli from Tanu weds Manu, Mari Gali for Tanu weds Manu Returns and so many more!

On his new music video, NS Chauhan adds, "This song is a treat for music lovers around the globe. The music in this country has moved up to become the soul of our culture and lives. It gives meaning to our mood and plays a pivotal role in shaping the glamour industry as well! Where a song in a movie propels its plot development, a single is a whole theme in itself and this collaborative song is aimed at providing the gens with top-notch content and entertainment! I want to thank my audience for showering so much love and support."

To add, the versatile singer has worked with the starlight of the industry like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and even Kangana Ranaut! NS Chauhan has performed worldwide in countries like Dubai, Europe, USA, Canada, Thailand, Turkey, at more than 500 shows in 2019 & 2020! This is a record in itself as a Punjabi Artist.



And now with his latest collaboration, NS Chauhan took his social media by storm! This announcement teaser got all his fans excited all over the globe!

Vivek Kumar Rungta and NS Chauhan were focused on creating intense and exceptional musical content during the making of this song. The teaser for their upcoming song was widely praised and they were congratulated by the music fraternity and fans alike! "Kiven Kara Tenu Maaf", on its trailer itself has got a whopping 200K views in less than 15 days! The soulful music and the song lyrics are heart-piercing and to swoon for!

Moreover, NS Chauhan also treated fans with an impressive poster of "Kiven Kara Tenu Maaf"! Since then, this wonderful track has become the talk of tinsel town and the voice of the artist keeps the listeners gripped to the very end! This itself has managed to garner millions of views and likes from one and all!

