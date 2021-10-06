Saga Music and YRF Digital released the song 'Sakhiyan' of Simar Sethi, ft. Surbhi Jyoti

New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI/ATK): Today, Saga Music in collaboration with YRF Digital released a melodious track titled 'Sakhiyan'. The song is a gripping tale of love, one-sided love.

The song has been sung by Simar Sethi, a budding talent hailing from a town in Haryana called Ambala.

This song has taken us through a series of emotions and power packed performances.

The song's story revolves around a girl who falls in love with her dearest friend and later finds out that her's was a one-sided love story. Not that the story is unheard of, but, the depiction of this much relatable story has been done with such grandeur that one cannot hold oneself from praising the on-point direction, the seamless flow of story very well aligned with the track's lyrics.



The depth and intensity with which the sadness has been showcased in this track speaks volumes about the makers of this track. It truly breaks one's heart to see how a true friend sacrifices her love for the happiness of her only friend. The winning point of the story definitely is that the lead actress, Surbhi Jyoti, has done justice to the track with her impeccable acting skills.

The song has been shot in the picturesque locations of St. Peterburg, Russia. This song is a delight to watch, and the flawless singing by Simar Sethi has made this song truly a feast for the eyes and ears. The song has been produced by Sumeet Singh, owner of Saga Music, and Directed by Amarpreet GS Chhabra.

Sumeet Singh, the man who has always stood for the Excellency of content and the emerging talents of the nation expressed his happiness on the launch of Simar Sethi's first track at such a great scale. When spoken with him, he said, "Simar Sethi is a brilliant singer, and a very down to earth human being. She has been mentored by Late Bhai Nirmal Singh Khalsa, the recipient of the Padma Shri. With the grace of God, she will definitely achieve her goals. I am proud of her".

The song has released today, and listeners are pouring their immense love on the track.

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

