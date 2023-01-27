Sagar Bhatia of Sagar Wali Qawwali fame joins Karan Johar's DCA

New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI/PNN): The talented Sagar Bhatia of Sagar Wali Qawwali fame has been signed as a new artist by Dharma Cornerstone Agency. The young artist is known for his soulful and unique voice and plays almost 25 to 28 shows a month. With his new association with DCA, Sagar is expected to reach newer heights in his career as DCA is the only management agency that aims to deliver content and creative solutions with an in-house production service. They approach artists from a holistic view to ensure their content, live, and brands are taken care of.

Talking about bringing Sagar on board, Azeem Dayani, Music Supervisor at Dharma Productions says, "I've been in the music business for a while and I've rarely witnessed such a packed calendar. Vandana has done an incredible job with Sagar's live shows. I can only imagine the heights he will achieve with us working on his content. I want the industry to see his compositional side because I believe so strongly in his capabilities. Very hopeful for a very fruitful and successful collaboration."

Vandana Sharma, who is Sagar Bhatia's Manager, is equally excited about this collaboration as she shares, "We have come so far because of my tuning with Sagar, and my respect for his creativity. Now, I know what it'll be when a super talent meets a team like Azeem and Hamza. I just want Sagar to flourish and show his talent to the world. I truly believe we are going to do some great work together."





Hamza Kazi, Head of Music at Dharma Cornerstone Agency, adds praise for their new talent as he says, "Sagar has an incredible pull in the live music scene because his shows are not just performances but more like magical moments that enthral his audiences. With our experience and network of brands, we're going to help him scale his persona and enable a much wider audience to witness his many talents."

Sagar has collaborated with the best team in business and this new association is already promising some stellar content coming from them for the audiences.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

