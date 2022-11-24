Sagar Setia, CEO, Invincible Group, begins a publishing collaboration with Adhyayan Mantra and DSL-English

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI/SRV): Invincible Publishers, rapidly expanding their horizons with time, recently acquired the publishing rights of the well-known educational service provider, Adhyayan Mantra.

Proceeding ahead, Sagar Setia made another strategic collaboration with an educational establishment known as DSL English, acquiring publishing rights to almost 100+ books from both establishments.

One of the fastest-growing publishing groups in India, Invincible publishers has been known for publishing educational books and related content throughout India. Rohit Vaidwan (Director, Adhhyayan Mantra), self-publishing earlier, and Dharmender Singh (Founder, DSL-English) are of the view that an extensive distribution network of Invincible is a major opportunity leading to inevitable growth and expansion by being able to reach out to a massive audience.



Adhyayan Mantra, using progressive technology for CTET Exam preparations, encompasses more than 10,000 students with an engagement of 1 million subscribers and is aiming at alleviating operational and supply chain disruptions by improving its distribution strategy through this collaboration. Whereas, DSL-English has a massive online engagement of 8 million subscribers, looking forward to expanding its reach through publishing.

Collaborating with more than 200+ eminent influencers, celebrities & establishments, Invincible publishers have been making significant leaps in the publishing industry, achieving its rightful position in the top five publishing houses nationally. Sagar Setia, with an unbeatable zeal and enthusiasm, has been working towards reaching out to the masses and marking Invincible's presence. "The collaboration with Adhyayan & DSL-English is a tremendous opportunity not only for expansion but also making educational content more accessible to the people", said Sagar Setia, Director at Invincible Publishers.

