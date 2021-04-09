Sahil Rana's A_S gaming channel crosses 10 million subscribers on YouTube

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI/ThePRTree): Digital gamer and YouTuber Sahil Rana's 'A_S Gaming' YouTube channel has crossed 10 million subscribers within a year. Catering to the community's ever-increasing love for gaming, Sahil's efforts have made him the third most popular and subscribed gaming creator.

The youth across the world have shown what it takes to become the best in whatever field they choose. Sahil radiates brilliance, passion and determination to excel in his chosen field and get ahead in his career. The gaming world is one that has recently welcomed many new talents and currently, Sahil is acing it. The young and dynamic gamer has totally spellbound people with his skills and passion in the gaming arena and the world of content creation.

Originally from Solan, Himachal Pradesh, Sahil is an 18-year-old who turned into a gamer under the spell of digitisation. With new and exciting games coming up every other day, he has carved his niche with precision. Sahil envisioned doing something different from others which led him to be dedicated to his channel and has made himself to be the third most popular and subscribed gaming creator on YouTube. Also, he saw the rise of many big creators and noticed how with passion, they moved to the top of the content creation space. Sahil exhibited his desire to be a part of the 'game' and thus, entered into the gaming niche for building a fruitful career for himself.

Becoming an influential name in the gaming industry, he says, "The gaming industry in India is ever increasing and the digital medium has helped a large number of budding influencers and gamers in their growth and development. When I initially started my channel, I faced a lot of struggles in creating content that is unique and entertaining at the same time but my passion for gaming helped me reach where I am today."

'AS Gaming' has now joined hands with Red Owl Gaming, which is India's prestigious gaming creators management company, led by Dheeraj Jorwal, Sagar Saroha and Nipun Mathur. The company based in Gurugram started off just a few months back and in such a short span of time, it is managing some of the top gaming creators of India. This association has allowed Sahil to propel forward in the industry in no time.

Sahil's YouTube channel 'A_S Gaming' has crossed 10 million subscribers, already proving his excellence and prowess in the field. Interestingly, this young talent has today become the #3 Gaming Creator in India in just a year, which is a feat probably no other teenage Indian game creator has achieved. On Instagram as well, Sahil has earned around one million followers.

This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)