Sai Life Sciences and NIIT Foundation partner to create livelihood opportunities for underserved communities in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 29 (ANI/PRNewswire): Sai Life Sciences, one of India's fastest growing partnership" rel="noopener" target="_blank">Contract Research, Development & Manufacturing Organizations (CRO-CDMO), today announced entering into an agreement with NIIT Foundation, a not-for-profit education society, to implement youth career development programs for underserved communities in Hyderabad, Telangana.

As part of the agreement, NIIT Foundation will develop and run multiple courses, and provide livelihood opportunities to candidates upon successful completion of the programs. The courses will be designed to train candidates for entry-level job roles across BPO/CRM, Retail, Healthcare and BFSI segments. The agreement will come into effect from April 1, 2023, initially for a period of a year and extendable based on the progress and priorities.

Making the announcement, Krishna Kanumuri, CEO & Managing Director, Sai Life Sciences, said, "As part of our partnership#csr" rel="noopener" target="_blank">Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts, we have been working with communities for over a decade to create a difference on ground. We believe that access to high quality education can open a world of opportunities for youth and positively impact communities at large. We believe that our partnership with NIIT Foundation will touch many lives and drive change."



Sai Life Sciences works with communities around its sites to identify opportunities of meaningful engagement in three priority areas -- Education, Livelihood Development and Health. The company significantly exceeded its CSR goal on 'education & creating livelihoods' as a part of its Sustainable Development Goals by over 4x and is now in the process of finalizing its SDGs for the next phase of its growth. Download the latest Sustainability Report partnership" rel="noopener" target="_blank">here.

Sai Life Sciences is a partnership" rel="noopener" target="_blank">full-service CRO-CDMO that works with innovator pharma and biotech companies globally, to accelerate the discovery, development and commercialisation of complex small molecules. The company has over 2600 employees across its facilities in India, UK and USA. Sai Life Sciences is privately held and backed by global investors, TPG Capital and HBM Healthcare Investments. partnership" rel="noopener" target="_blank">https://www.sailife.com/

NIIT Foundation (NF) is a not-for-profit education society set up by the promoters of NIIT in 2004. Its mission is to positively impact the underprivileged of the country through educational initiatives and employability skill development programs. To achieve this, NF runs various grassroots initiatives in partnership with other corporates and corporate foundations.

