Sai Life Sciences' API Manufacturing unit receives 'CII Excellent Energy Efficient Unit' award

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 2 (ANI/PRNewswire): Sai Life Sciences, a global CRO & CDMO offering sustainable solutions to pharmaceutical companies through strategic partnerships and integrated drug discovery and development services, has been awarded with 'Excellent Energy Efficient Unit' in the general category at CII's 22nd National Energy Management Awards.

This is the second consecutive year that Sai Life Sciences' Bidar API manufacturing unit has been awarded by CII for its energy management.

Congratulating the team, Krishna Kanumuri, CEO & Managing Director said, ''The consistency of our performance in energy conservation and sustainability parameters in the past two years speaks volumes on the commitment of our engineers and utility managers who are relentless in their focus and consistently come up with innovative solutions to take us closer to our sustainable development goals."

The 22nd edition of National Award for Excellence in Energy Management is a flagship event of Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) with the objective to recognize and award excellence in energy management and facilitate the sharing of information on best practices and technologies. CII's National Energy Award is the best platform for the organizations that have made outstanding contributions in energy efficiency to showcase their efforts and achievements.

The Bidar API manufacturing facility of Sai Life Sciences has been on a path of significant expansion with its production capacity growing from 200KL in 2017 to 450KL today and on course to be 600KL in 2022. Along the way it has ensured a steadfast commitment to safer, compliant and sustainable manufacturing practices.

Key energy conservation performance indicators of the site FY21

The following improvements in the site's energy performance were achieved while sustaining a significant increase in the overall production of finished goods YoY.

Energy cost reduction

10 percent drop in thermal cost

5 percent drop in electrical cost

Energy consumption reduction

7.7 percent drop in thermal consumption

5.5 percent drop in electrical consumption



Specific Energy Consumption (SEC)

19 percent reduced w.r.t MTOE/ Ton of FG

Energy conservation projects (energy saving)

FY20: 0.40 million kWh units/annum (Rs.3.03 million/ year)

FY21: 1.33 million kWh units/annum (Rs.9.64 million/ year)

CO2 Emissions

FY20: 338 Tons CO2 / ton FG

FY21: 210 Tons CO2 / ton FG (37 percent drop compared to FY20)

Renewable Energy Adoption

FY 2020: 21 percent

FY 2021: 53 percent

The recognition of Bidar manufacturing unit has followed the recent milestone of Sai Life Sciences becoming a signatory of United Nations Global Compact and receiving a 5-star rating for excellence in EHS practices at the 13th edition of the Confederation of Indian Industry's (CII-SR) EHS Excellence Awards.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

