SAIL-Bokaro Steel Plant sign MoU with Telecommunications Consultants India to explore 5G

New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): SAIL-Bokaro Steel Plant (BSL) has signed a Memorandum of understanding with Telecommunications Consultants India (TCIL) to explore the potential of application of 5G/ IT/ telecom and other wireless communication technologies in SAIL-Bokaro Steel Plant.

This project would include SAIL's Mines and Collieries, Central Coal Supply Organization and the SAIL refractory unit in Jharkhand.



According to an official statement, SAIL-BSL has taken the initiative of becoming the first public sector undertaking (PSU) in the country to take initiative for setting up a dedicated 5G network with the help of TCIL which will pave way for the application of fifth-generation mobile system/information technology/telecom technologies in steel manufacturing, according to a statement from the Ministry of Steel released on Friday evening.

"Besides the steel plant, this partnership will also be useful in providing innovative solutions in SAIL mines and collieries in Jharkhand, Smart Cities etc," the statement said.

Alka Selot Asthana, Executive Director for IT and Telecom, said that TCIL has the necessary expertise, experience, and resources to provide turnkey solutions for deployment, testing, commissioning, and maintenance of 5G/ IT / Telecom technologies for SAIL-BSL. (ANI)

