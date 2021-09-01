Saimik Sen announced the prestigious brands of India, brand of the decade and GrandMeister Brands 2021

Kolkata (West Bengal)/Mumbai (Maharashtra)/ Bangalore (Karnataka)/ Panaji (Goa) New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Eminent leaders from different prestigious brands and different industries from all over the nation participated in the Goal Fest Conclave 2021 organized by Herald Global and BARC Asia at Goa Marriott Hotel, Panaji.

Goal Fest 2021 is an Initiative by Herald Global to celebrate the achievements of the visionaries, thought leaders, heads of state, policymakers, academicians and corporate heads playing a pivotal role in shaping industries with their inspiring contribution. Obstacles are frightful but the ones with the courage to pursue the journey are the true achievers. The company will acknowledge their diligence and dedication not just to reach their goals but also to responsibly enhance the economy with leadership. Herald Global will be standing to cheer the national pride of India.

The event was attended by honourable guests from across the nation and respectable guests from Goa like Shri Rohit Monseratte - Mayor of Goa, Vishwanath Kochkar, Prince Jacob, Victor Hugo Gomes, Swapnil Asnodkar, Katya Coelho, B K Mishra; all achievers in their respective industries shared about a brief involving their life experiences which proved to be a milestone towards building themselves to the position they are at today.

After taking us through the experiential journey, The Prestigious Brands of India Award, The Brand of the Decade Award, the Grandmeister Brand Awards, The Industry's No. 1 Award, Pride of India - Goa Edition and the Marketing Meisters Awards were announced.

The Winners for Prestigious Brands of India Announced were

Adobe India, Swiggy, Kingfisher, IndiGo, Hidesign, Sunpure Sunflower Oil by MK Agrotech Pvt. Ltd., IRIS Home Fragrances, VERO Coffee and Beverages Pvt Ltd, SportzXchange, SteviOcal, AMAZE, KFin Technologies Private Limited, Centrum Microcredit Limited, DindigulThalappakatti, "Spitze by Everyday" C/O Maruti Interior Pvt Ltd, Celcius Logistics Solutions Pvt Ltd, Fretex Logistics Solutions, Poochles India, ONEOTT iNTERTAINMENT LIMITED, Alniche Lifesciences, Hindware Appliances, ITC Hotels, Arrow India, Coca Cola, Darwin Platform Group of Companies, HDFC Bank, Maybelline, Mercedes-Benz.

The Winners for Brand of the Decade Announced were

Tata Tiscon, Tata Structura, STIHL India, JK Tyre, Kurl-on, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd., Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., Cosmos-Maya, Odisha Mining Corporation Limited, Blenders Pride, Bacardi, Johnson & Johnson Baby Care, Serum Institute of India, Tata Shaktee, Audi, Bajaj Auto, Dove, Uber, Sony, Instagram.

The Winners for GrandMeister Brands Awards Announced were

Kellogg's, Facebook, Amazon, Havells, MRF, Google, Netflix, Louis Phillipe, Nikon, Nescafe, Samsung, Tata Memorial Hospitals, Tanishq, Youtube, Netflix India, Zomato, Vodafone, Listerine, MAC Cosmetics, Whisper.





The Winners of the Industry's No. 1 Awards announced were

ManushiChhillar, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, B K Mishra, Ronit Roy, Kiara Advani, Allu Arjun, Naveen Jindal, Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Arshad Warsi, Padam Singh, Dr. RejiKurien Thomas, Ajay Harinath Singh, Amitabh Bhatacharya, Priyadarshan, MirabaiChanu, Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal, Harsh Goenka, Varun Chakravarthy.

The Winners announced for Pride of India, Goa Edition were

Bhumi Pednekar, Swapnil Asnodkar, Katya Coelho, Prince Jacob, Sonia Shirsat, Rajendra Talak, Pearl Covalcar, Victor Hugo Gomes, MsVelrose Pereira, RadikhaApte, Anish Sood.

The Winners of Marketing Meisters announced are

Vijay Waghela, Hari Narayan, Shobhit BahelUzma Irfan, Pragya Bijalwan, Prashant Thakker, Deepika Nagasamy, Nirmal Lunagaria, Sanjay Shah, Balwant Singh, Anish JS Mehta, Swarup Bose, Mohan Kumar Jha, Ruchika Gupta, Kartik Mohindra, SameekshaUniyal, Amit Gujral, Shivendra Srivastava, Sundeep Singh, Prashant Deshpande, AnikBanerjea, Sundeep Mithran, Satyajit Maity, Praveen Shrivastava, Yugal Kishore Sharma.

Prestigious Brands of India Awards 2020-21 is the most recognised listing of the notable brands that have substantiated and transformed the Indian economy, embracing a combination of their state-of-the-art products and services.

BARC Asia take immense pride in celebrating the successful 10th edition of the Prestigious Brands. The completion of 10 unique editions, signifies the symbolic achievement of this listing.

