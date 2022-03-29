Saimik Sen, Chief Editor, Herald Global felicitates Shripad Naik, Honorable Minister of State for Tourism & Ports, at the Global Business Symposium 2022

Panaji (Goa) [India], March 29 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Eminent leaders from various prestigious brands and several industries from all over the nation participated in the Global Business Symposium 2022 organized by Herald Global and ERTC Media at Goa Marriott Resort & Spa recently.

Global Business Symposium 2022 is an initiative by Herald Global to celebrate the achievements of the visionaries, thought leaders, heads of state, policy makers, academicians and corporate heads playing a pivotal role in shaping industries with their inspiring contributions.

The event was attended by honorable guests from across the nation. The Chief Editor of Herald Global, Saimik Sen welcomed the Minister of State for Tourism & Ports, Shri Shripad Yesso Naik with V M Prabhudesai, Namrata Ulman, Deepali Naik, Churchill Alemao, Sagun Velip; all achievers in their respective industries shared about their life experiences which have proved to be a milestone towards building themselves to the position they are at today.

After taking us through their experiential journey, the Industry's No. 1 Award, the Prestigious Brands of Asia Awards, the Marketing Meisters Awards and the Pride of India, Goa edition were announced.

The Industry's No. 1 personalities are notable names who are often creators of a legacy and play a pivotal role in making up the country's economy and prestige.

The Winners of the Industry's No. 1 awards announced were:

Ashok Chhajer, Kavita Kaushik, Hema Sardessai, Nafisa Ali Sodhi, Sharad Malhotra, Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor, Ritu Kumar, Pawan Munjal, Javed Akhtar, Lucky Ali.

Prestigious Brands of Asia 2022 is a listing of remarkable brands that have redefined the benchmarks in their respective fields through their legacy and sustainability in the Asian market.

The Winners for Prestigious Brands of Asia Announced were:

Samsung Electronics, Coca-Cola, Air Asia, Bridgestone, Garnier, Lays, Amul, Zomato, Saffola, Cipla, Asian Paints, Mercedes-Benz India, HSBC India, Absolut Vodka, Dell Technologies, Reliance Jewels, EaseMyTrip, Reliance Games, GoDaddy, Impact by Honeywell, Avon Cycles, Housing.com, CreditAccess Grameen Limited, itel India, Stahl, Jana Small Finance Bank, Maxhub, Indian School Finance Company, Orient Electric, KFin Technologies Limited. The winners for the Rising Category were: Yellow.ai, Dhampure, Millennium Tiles, ESAF Small Finance Bank, KPT Piping System Pvt Ltd, Vit N Rich, MyFitness, Engine Brand Mustard Oil, Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya, AMO Electric Bikes, AKV Wall Putty, TenderCuts, PDS Limited, Civil Guruji Pvt Ltd, Elista (TeknoDome India Pvt Ltd), Wings, Skoodle, Agriwise Finserv Ltd, MyBranch Services Pvt Ltd, Bolt, Monika Enterprises, Innoviti Payment Solutions Pvt Ltd, Damodar Ropeways & Infra LTD (DRIL), FuelBuddy, Rocking Deals, Plantas, Deshwal Waste Management, FloBiz, Trinity Cycles, AlchemlifePhytoRelief CC, NIC Natural Ice Creams, Eupheus Learning, Edel Assurance.

Herald Global felicitated the Marketing Meisters who have played a crucial role in shaping the brands they represent and their profound and meaningful marketing leadership skills.



The Winners of Marketing Meisters announced were:

Vartika Verma, Mangesh Pimple, Jyoti Swarup Agarwal, Ujjwal Singh, Sushant Kumar, Nikhil Arora, Er. Akash Bohare, Saket Gaurav, Pawan Kumar, Surashri Dikshit, Venkat Stalin, Hemang Chandat, Neeraj Gupta, Gautam Dhar, Amit Khanduja, Sandeep Wirkhare, HanishaVadlamani, Dhruv Agarwal, Pankaj Sehgal, Kumar Raman, Snehil Gautam, Narendra Nath Das, Jaswinder Sodhi, Udaya Kumar Hebbar, Himanshu Bajpai, Venkkatesan R, Surabhi Sharma, Aditya Bikram Chamaria, Animesh Shukla, K Paul Thomas, SrividhyaRaghupathi, Sanjay Jain, Sandeep Saxena, Sumit Midha, Pradeep Srinivas, Anup Kondakundi, Rakesh Khanna, Kartik Mohindra, Ritu Gupta.

The March Issue of our magazine is dedicated to showcasing 'What makes Goa the jewel in the crown of the Tourism Industry of India.' The Herald Global team acknowledged the proficient, talented and successful pool innovators, creators, leaders and entrepreneurs Who are a Pride of Goa.

The Winners of the Pride of India, Goa Edition, awards announced were:

Manjri Varde, Dr P. S. Ramani, Sonia Shirsat, Subodh Kerkar, Sahil Tavora, Yeshwant Barde, Eduardo Falerio, Prashanti Talpankar, Maria Rebello, Prof. Ajit Parulekar, Sagar Naik Mule, Bruno Coutinho, Mandar Rao Desai, Leon Luke Mendonca, Meenacshi Martins, Shadab Bashir Jakati, Bhakti Kulkarni.

The event concluded with Herald Global's announcement of its upcoming Goalfest 2022, to be held on June 30th at ITC Maratha, Mumbai.

