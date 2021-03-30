Saimik Sen, Editor-in-Chief of Herald Global announced the Global Business Symposium 2021, Goa

Kolkata (West Bengal), Mumbai (Maharashtra), Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Panaji (Goa), New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Eminent leaders from different prestigious brands and different industries from all over the nation participated in the Global Business Symposium 2021 organized by Herald Global and ERTC Media at Goa Marriott Resort & Spa.

Global Business Symposium 2021 is an Initiative by Herald Global to celebrate the achievements of the visionaries, thought leaders, heads of state, policymakers, academicians and corporate heads playing a pivotal role in shaping industries with their inspiring contribution.

The event was attended by honourable guests from across the nation. DilipSalgaocar, Manoj Adlakha, Idris Rajkotwala, Shashi Jaligama, Poorvi Anthony, Vikas Agarwal, Amit Jain, Manu Kumar, Anjan Datta, Abhishek Kumar Burman; all achievers in their respective industries shared a brief involving their life experiences which proved to be a milestone towards building themselves to the position they are at today.

After taking us through the experiential journey, The Industry's No. 1 award, The Prestigious Brands of Asia Awards, People's Brand Awards and the Marketing Meisters Awards were announced.

The Winners of the Industry's No. 1 award announced were

Virat Kohli, Hrithik Roshan, Arijit Singh, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Manoj Adlakha, Amit Kalyani, Leander Paes, NarainKartikeyan, Amit Burman, Gaku Nakanishi, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, DilipSalgaocar, Dilip Surana, Mouni Roy, Remo D'souza, and Yuvraj Singh, Masaba Gupta, Manish Malhotra.

The Winners for Prestigious Brands of Asia Announced were

Tata Wiron, Nutoras Foods Pvt. Ltd, Avita, JSW Paints, Joy e-Bikes, Cathay Pacific, JUST DOGS, NexMoney, GUS Education India LLP, FINGERS, Arzooo, Mamaearth, Apollo Infratech Pvt. Ltd, Unitile, Magic Moments Vodka, Cetaphil, Hero Electric, TCL India, Vaalve, Geno Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Gaia, iPower Batteries, reliancesmartmoney.com, Banpu, Baidu Inc., Emirates Group, Dilmah Tea, German Pool Limited, DJI, Innisfree, Ha- Meem Group, Tata Pravesh Steel Doors and Windows, Jimmy Choo, Roca, Transcend and Petronas.

The winners announced for People's Brands Awards



Accenture, ICICI Bank, Forevermark, BMW Group, OctaFX, LG Electronics, Garnier Hair colour, Google Pixel, HAVELLS India, The Indian Chai, Kellogg's, ITC Hotels, Bridgestone, Nike Shoes, Kross Bikes, Sony, Nestle India, Swiggy, Everest Masala, Games24x7, Tommy Hilfiger, Uber.

The Winners of Marketing Meisters announced are

Animesh Roy, Abhishek Lamba, Anuradha Bose, Poorvi Anthony, Abhishek Kumar Burman, Shashi Jaligama, Sandeep Parasrampuria, Khushnud Khan, Mitul Patel, Idris Rajkotwala, Varun Agarwal, Amar Sinha, Ritesh Jain, Mr Manu Kumar, Justin ZHONG, Bipin Joshi, Avik Das Kanungo, Manoj Arora, Dolly Kumar.

As the March Editorial is dedicated to women by team Herald Global, the company decided to take a step towards pledging a significant role in creating a secure environment for women.

The event concluded with all awardees taking a pledge towards the protection and empowerment of women, stating individual pledges on the pledge wall.

