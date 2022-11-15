Sakra World Hospital celebrates Children's Day with a new Sankalp

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 15 (ANI/GPRC): In their endeavor to make a difference for the little blooming buds of our society, Sakra World Hospital, a premier healthcare organization in Bengaluru on the occasion of Children's Day, launched its year-long CSR program, Sankalp today.

With a noble intent to help 120 students from Std. I - X from poor families in their growth and overall well-being, the program will be conducted in collaboration with Government Higher Primary School, Kariyammana Agrahara, Bellandur.

This initiative was launched in the school premises in the presence of Yuchi Nagano, MD - Sakra World Hospital, Lovekesh Phasu, COO - Sakra World Hospital, Nita Veigas, Head of HR and other dignitaries from the school.

Sankalp - The right path to the right destination, is an initiative that will be duly helmed by the hospital staff including the doctors. Under the program, Sakra will offer all round support to the school for their education programs, conduct knowledge sharing programs on food, hygiene, soft skills, sports, self-defense, public speaking and several other topics, hold medical camps to promote period health checks amongst the students.



Sharing his appreciation for the initiative, Rajaram Rathod, the School Headmaster said, "This kind of program is very helpful for our school as it helps in creating awareness of health & hygiene amongst the students. This also and also helps the students get educated about the health sector and the interactions with Sakra volunteers will inspire these children to do well in life".

Lovekesh Phasu, Chief Operating Officer - Sakra World Hospital said, "Children's Day has always been a special occasion for all of us. While the day brings back happy memories, it is now our turn to do something for the children in need of a better life and help them build a brighter future. Sankalp is our prestigious initiative in partnership with Govt. Higher Primary School at Bellandur where we seek not only to bring overall development and well-being of the students, but also give ourselves a chance to give back to the society. I am positive about the outcome of this program and will continue to conduct such activities in the future too."

Located at Outer Ring Road, Marathahalli, Bengaluru, Karnataka, Sakra World Hospital, a Japanese brand under the leadership of Toyota Tsusho and SECOM is India's first MNC hospital. It is a 350- bed hospital, providing healthcare across all specialties such as Neuro Sciences, Cardiac Sciences, Orthopaedics, Women and Child Health, Digestive and Hepatobiliary Sciences, Renal Sciences, Emergency and Trauma Care.

There are 12 integrated modular operation theatres (OTs) with cutting-edge, state-of-the-art technologies like OR integration solution that features video input recording, saving and displaying from a range of sources like surgical camera, peripheral camera and MIS camera.

