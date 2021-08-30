Saleem Sarang appointed as State General Secretary of NCP minority cell

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Saleem Sarang has been appointed as State General Secretary of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) minority cell.

Sarang is well known for his social and philanthropic work. Sarang recently received the prestigious 'Mumbai Ratna' award from Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for his service to the society.

When corona pandemic struck and poor were hit hard Sarang came to the rescue of the needy and provided food and ration kits to over 10,000 families. This proved to be great relief for many daily wage earners who had lost livelihood in lockdown.

Concern for the poor is always on the forefront of Sarang in all his actions. On the occasion of NCP leader and deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's birthday, instead of spending money on putting up big hoardings, Sarang distributed ration among 300 needy families. He firmly believes that hunger as no religion and no one deserves to sleep hungry in entire world.



With his new position as state general Secretary of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) minority cell, Sarang vows to serve society at much wider level.

"Health, education and generating employment are going to be my key focus areas," Saleem Sarang said while outlining his future plan of action.

Sarang thanked to Sharad Pawar, President - Nationalist Congress Party, Shri Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister - Maharashtra, Jayant Patil, NCP - Maharashtra State president, Mohammad Khan Pathan, President - State Minority Cell, & Sultan Maldar President - Navi Mumbai District Minority Cell along with all senior leaders of NCP for giving him new responsibility.

For more information, please visit: twitter.com/sarangsspeaks.

