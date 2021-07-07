Salesforce Partner ABSYZ enters the Middle East with a UAE Launch

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): ABSYZ Software Consulting Private Limited, a leading Salesforce.com partner with offices in the US and India, announced today the opening of a new office in Dubai Multi Commodities Center (DMCC), Dubai.

The company's expansion is fueled by acquisition partner Youngsoft Inc, a 25-year-old Michigan-based company. This new regional office will boost ABSYZ capabilities in serving customers across the Middle East and Africa regions. ABSYZ would be catering to customers in all its three core practices covering Salesforce, Digital - Mobility, and UI/UX.

Co-founder ABSYZ, Balesh Lakshminarayanan said, "Expansion to the Gulf region and Dubai is a key initiative in line with our global strategy. Our office at DMCC, Dubai, will act as an extension to our global network of delivery centers. This provides us with much better capabilities to collaborate with not only our customers and partners in the Middle East but European and African markets as well, further strengthening our ability to drive innovation and growth for our clients and stakeholders across the world."

With MENA's digital economy expected to cross $100 Billion by 2023[1], ABSYZ hopes to leverage the advantages offered by the market and provide more on-shore customer-centric solutions.



Anshul Jain, CEO ABSYZ said, "Led by the advent of technology, enabling digital transformations, we believe UAE is on the cusp of breaking the single-digit annual growth rate of its IT Industry and zooming into double digits. We would love to be a part of this growth journey doing what we do best, i.e, provide A.B.. to..Y.Z of Salesforce Solutions and Services."

As the global economy recovers from the pandemic, Dubai aims to position itself as a major hub for designing the future of the digital economy [2]. "At Youngsoft, we have always believed in serving our customer's tailor-made solutions backed by innovative technology. We have come a long way with 25 glorious years behind us and many more years of innovations ahead.

ABSYZ is one of the key components of our growth story, and I am very excited that with our footprint now in Dubai, we will be able to serve the Middle East markets from close quarters. This is a re-iteration of the mission of Youngsoft group of companies to offer customized services, that too at the locations where our clients are present.

With our product and service offerings ranging from Salesforce to Digital products, businesses in the Middle East will witness phenomenal growth, and I am very excited to be a part of these success stories," said Rupesh Srivastava, President, Youngsoft Group of Companies.

