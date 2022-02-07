Samar Productions all set to roll with their next project titled Vibrant Kashmir

New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI/PNN): Entertainment is an inseparable part of our lives. We have been consuming it for several years in different forms.

These calmative agents have sometimes reflected a part of society that is usually supposed to be dummied up.

Samar Productions is coming up with a similar type of feature film that drops the veils on the clandestine events of Kashmir.



The title of the film reads, "Vibrant Kashmir." However, though you might get to discern the paradisiacal views of breathtaking Kashmir, this film also portrays the story of a highlander. Produced by Dr Pranjal Khewalkar and directed by Dhirendra Dimri, the lead role in the film is portrayed by youth sensation and charming beauty Mir Anjum.

The film orbits around doomy and melancholy events that unfold in the scenic views of Kashmir through the life story of the Kashmiri girl played by Mir Anjum. Confirming the sources, we have learned that the shooting of the film has already begun and it will be released soon under the banner of Samar Productions.

The entertainment industry is filled with commercials for movies that have particularly focused on providing light and relaxing content. Only a few films have pointed towards the drawbacks encountered by society, and Vibrant Kashmir is surely one of them. As the name says, the film will not only show the soothing colours of Kashmir but also highlight the menacing situations of its dwellers and make it vibrant enough for the nation to discern.

This is going to be the first film by Samar Productions. Heretofore, they have already released music videos, including Gajendra Verma's "Naa Hona Tumse Door" and Amit Gupta's "Amavas." These songs have fetched so much love from the nation. We are sure that Samar Productions will soon come up with many more interesting projects. For this upcoming feature film, Vibrant Kashmir, we wish the whole team good luck.

