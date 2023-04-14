Samsonite's new campaign Tested like Samsonite celebrates the tests that life throws at you

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Samsonite, the world's leading luggage brand, has made its mark in the last 112 years of its voyage. Over the years, Samsonite has emerged as one of the most preferred brands for travelers, being a part of countless lives and experiences. The communication of the brand has been curated over the years, keeping in mind these glorious aspects.

The new campaign 'Tested like Samsonite' seeks to create common ground with individuals that have come face to face with the various adversities of life and is a testament to those who chose to rise back up and face the challenges with confidence and valour. The campaign also highlights the common characteristic, just like its range of products that undergo the toughest strength and durability tests before they are considered worthy for the end user, to ensure the highest quality standards.

Centre of Gravity, a strategic consulting partner conducted extensive research for Samsonite to identify its core consumers and developed an insight into what these consumers truly care about. Following this exercise, the campaign was conceptualized which includes a series of 3 TVCs featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Yuvraj Singh & Mithali Raj, who have powered through several adversities at different points in their respective journeys. In addition, acclaimed influencers such as Manushi Chillar, Drums Sivamani, Nikhil Chinapa, Gaurav Kapur, Mary Kom, Rukmini Vijayakumar Dancer, Bruisedpassports (Savi & Vid) also amplified the campaign in their own unique ways. The TVCs will be amplified through an integrated campaign spanning digital, outdoor, and social media.



Commenting on the campaign, Jai Krishnan, CEO, Samsonite India said, "Samsonite bags are made with utmost care, to ensure they look the part! They are aesthetically engineered which makes them extremely durable and offer differentiated functionality. Every Samsonite goes through several rigorous stress tests and that is what truly sets us apart. The campaign brings alive this aspect of the brand in a beautiful manner."

Commenting on the campaign, Anushree Tainwala, Executive Director - Marketing, Samsonite, shared, "The brand's and the people's truth had to be captured and who better than Amitabh Bachchan, Yuvraj Singh & Mithali Raj to help us bring this idea to life beautifully through the tests that they've been through that are well known to everyone."

Prateek Bhardwaj, CCO, Lowe Lintas added, "The campaign cements Samsonite's position as the ultimate benchmark when it comes to quality testing by drawing parallels with the challenges that each one of us, no matter how privileged, goes through in our journey."

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

