San Frissco introduces a new range of men's casual sneakers to rock the upcoming season

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): San Frissco, the home-grown leading men's footwear brand, is all set to launch its new range of men's casual sneakers in the upcoming season. The collection will feature a variety of designs, colours, and patterns, catering to the different fashion needs of today's quintessential modern men.

The new collection will be available in three classic colours: white, grey, and navy blue, giving customers a wide range of options to choose from. The shoes will be available from May 1st, 2023, across all leading e-commerce portals which include Flipkart, Myntra, Amazon and the brand's official website - www.sanfrissco.com.

The shoes are priced between Rs 1695 to Rs 2495, making them affordable and accessible to all. The brand's commitment to quality and craftsmanship is reflected in the superior materials used to make each shoe, ensuring durability and long-lasting comfort.



Speaking about the new range, Kuldeep Singh, Founder and CEO of San Frissco said, "We are thrilled to launch our new range of men's casual shoes, which are designed to cater to the modern man's fashion needs. Our team has worked tirelessly to create designs that are both stylish and functional, ensuring that our customers get the best value for their money." He further added, "We are confident that our new men's casual shoe range will be a hit with our customers and look forward to seeing them rock the upcoming season with our new range of casual shoes."

The new collection is a perfect addition to any wardrobe, offering versatility and style in equal measure. Whether it's a casual outing or a formal event, San Frissco's new range of shoes is sure to make heads turn.

So, mark your calendars for May 1st, 2023 and get ready to step out in style with San Frissco's new range of men's casual shoes.

For more information, please visit www.sanfrissco.com.

