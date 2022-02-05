Sandeep Kumar Mishra's is shortlisted for New Millennium Writings Award 2021

New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI/ATK): Sandeep Kumar Mishra from India, a poet, artist, editor and lecturer, is among the top ten poets from around the world, who has been selected to be featured in 'New Millennium Writings Award-2021.

Mishra's poem "Immigration: A Tree Without Roots," will be published in an anthology by New Millennium Writings literary magazine in Knoxville, Tennessee, USA. It is the second oldest literary magazine in Tennessee and has the largest circulation of any literary magazine in that state. It is the 52nd New Millennium Writings Awards given yearly since 1996.

The other poets shortlisted for the 52nd New Millennium Writings Awards are John Collen (USA), Tessa Swackhammer (Canada) Stephen Toskar (Japan), Yael Hacohen (Israel) and Ruth Osman (Trinidad and Tobago) and others.



In 'Immigration' Indian poet Sandeep Kumar Mishra shares his own experience and history with Australian immigration. He left his family home in order to escape the financial crisis and in search of a freer, more peaceful life. Upon arrival in Australia, he was met with unemployment, hunger, health issues and racism and the various struggles outlined in the poem. He is still uncertain about his future as he has been refused visa to stay in Australia.

Mishra is one of ten finalists in the competition selected from around the world. The work that has been selected for this award has been republished in the O Henry Prize Anthology, Best New Stories from the South and the Pushcart Prize collection. Among past winners are Robert Clark Young, Laura S. Distelheim, Morgan McDermott, and Vivian Shipley. Winner of a Golden Press Award for Excellence, the magazine has published such notable authors as Susan Vreeland, Madison Smartt Bell and Shelby Foote, and interviews with literary giants like John Updike and Norman Mailer.

As we know Sandeep Kumar Mishra, has also been shortlisted for "International Book Awards-2021" by American Book Fest. His book "One Heart- Many Break" is also featured at "The 2021 New York Book Festival. He also has awards such as "Indian Achievers Award-21", "IPR Annual Award-2020" and "Literary Titan Award-2020", "Indies Today Book of the Year Award 2020" and "Joy Bale Boone Poetry Prize 2021" and "Oprelle Rise up Poetry Prize 2021". He was also "The Story Mirror Author of the Year" nominee-2019.

