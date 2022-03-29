Sandeep Nailwal announces auction for Guardian Animal NFTs inspired by Indian Mythology

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sandeep Nailwal founder of Crypto Relief today announced the auction of Guardian Animal NFTs, five unique digital art pieces to be auctioned as 5000 tokens.

These artworks are inspired by Indian mythology and all proceeds from this auction will go towards supporting philanthropic healthcare initiatives in India.

The collection of Guardian Animal NFTs was designed by India-based artists from EY and are being auctioned on OpenSea from April 01, 2022 to April 30, 2022. The artwork is inspired by Indian mythological animals - Airavata, Vanara, Mayura, Simurgh, and Jatayu. In addition, EY Blockchain professionals supported the project in an advisory capacity to leverage blockchain-based solutions on blockchain.ey.com to mint the NFTs and use the EY OpsChain Public Finance Manager solution to track the distribution and use of the funds.

The Crypto Relief was established by Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19 in India. Since then, the India Crypto Relief Fund has financed several healthcare initiatives such as backing UNICEF with USD 15 million to provide India with 160 million syringes.



"These NFTs will serve a special purpose as the proceeds will be utilized for projects that aim to create a significant healthcare impact in Indian communities. The Crypto Relief prides itself for being transparent and responsible with the funds received through various efforts similar to this. The Fund selects novel ideas and innovative projects that provide real-world solutions to existing problems," said Sandeep Nailwal, Founder of Crypto Relief, and Co-founder Polygon.

"EY Blockchain professionals are very honored to be able to contribute to this amazing program by the Crypto Relief Fund," said Paul Brody, EY Global Blockchain Leader. "EY people are proud to donate their time, artistic skills, and expertise for this worthy cause."

IN COVID SUPPORT FZE LLC, UAE (a.k.a Crypto Relief) is an organization dedicated to helping India fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Since six months of its inception, we've helped over a million families across 28 states and territories, by supporting in the areas of immediate COVID relief, health system augmentation, and nutrition through multiple governments and civil society partnerships enabled by a team of dedicated volunteers.

Know more about us on cryptorelief.in.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

