Sandip University receives the award for the Fastest Emerging University of India at ILA 2022

New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI/SRV): Sandip University was awarded as the Fastest Emerging University of India at the Industry Leaders Awards 2022. The award was received by the magnanimous personalities named Dr Anil S. Maheshwari (Registrar) & Amit Kr. Srivastava (Business Head) from the mesmerizing Bollywood icon Sonali Bendre. Located in Nashik, Maharashtra, the university has become the thriving hub for higher education in the 21st century and has turned out to be the best place for children to come and gather knowledge.

On the award night, Dr Anil S. Maheshwari quoted, "The university is located in a picturesque location with lush green surroundings, a Wi-Fi enabled campus that spans across more than 250 acres and a cutting edge infrastructure for imparting a holistic student experience. We ensure that the students have access to top-notch facilities such as state-of-the-art hostels, hygienic canteens, technically advanced classrooms, a saloon, a gymnasium, a swimming pool, an on-campus ambulance, and 24x7 security facilities. Moreover, our university is in sync with the pulse of global education standards and thus believes in imparting quality education so that our students become the leaders of the future."

Further, the education at Sandip University is way ahead of the curve as strong emphasis is laid on the practical aspects of education such as providing certifications related to industry-oriented skills and training that helps the students not only excel in the academic curriculum but also helps them in performing under high-pressure corporate set-ups. The placement rate of the students is absolutely 100 per cent as there is a dedicated placement cell to assist them. The main aim of the faculty and management at Sandip University is to empower students with confidence by enlightening them with a righteous ethical code of conduct.



Our students have an impressive track record as they add value to society through their skills and learnings acquired at Sandip University. The students that have been trained here are so intellectually superior to their competition that they hold the mettle for representing India on the global stage.

The ILA 2022 awards were organized in a meticulously planned and organized manner by Brand Empower which is proudly owned by Rahul Ranjan Singh, who is the visionary behind this amazing concept and he along with his dedicated team has stamped his authority in the world of business with his innovative strategies, out-of-the-box solutions and wonderful ideas that have helped the business leaders in bringing their businesses in the limelight.

