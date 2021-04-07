Sangay Tsheltrim to make his Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI/ThePRTree): Mr. Bhutan 2017 winner, Sangay Tsheltrim is all set to make big in the Bollywood industry with his upcoming film, Radhe. The appealing actor will be seen sharing screen with actor Salman Khan in the much-awaited film.

Hailing from Bhutan, Sangay has been a fitness enthusiast since childhood and has won two gold medals, one silver, and two bronze for Bhutan in Asian Championships. From being a Cadet at the National Defence Academy, Pune to starring in a Hindi film alongside Bollywood's superstar, Salman Khan, Sangay knows how to master every art through his extraordinary skills and talent.

The young lad has also served as a Captain in the elite forces serving His Majesty, the King as a Royal BodyGuard. With the blessings of His Majesty, Sangay took voluntary retirement in 2013 to pursue his career in bodybuilding. But his passion for acting gave a kickstart to his career in 2018 with an action blockbuster movie titled 'Singye' for which he also bagged the best debut award. In 2019, he was offered to play the lead actor in Rohingya directed by Haider Khan. That's when the actor came to Mumbai to meet Haider Khan.



Talking about his experience of working with renowned actor Salman Khan, Sangay says, "I am thankful to him (Salman Khan), that he considered me for being a major part of his movie about which I cannot disclose right now. But working with Salman sir has been fabulous. This is a dream come true. I was probably a kid when his film 'Maine Pyaar Kiya' was released back then. And then I also loved his performance in his film 'Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya'. I used to be a skinny guy who was highly inspired by his physique."

He further adds, "Salman sir was the one who comprehended that I will be fit for the role because I never went and auditioned for it. And when the film wrapped the entire team had nothing but praises for me including Salman sir himself".

The dedicated actor is currently undertaking Hindi speaking lessons and is working day and night towards refining his skills as an actor. On being asked about how he bagged the role, Sangay says, "I am an accidental actor. I came to Mumbai to meet my friend Haider Khan (Director of Rohingya) who took me to the sets of Dabbang 3 where I met Salman Sir like any other fans. A few months later he offered me a role in his movie, and I did not realize how lucky I was until the last 7-8 months. But the first time you just get lucky but then what matters is your craft, talent, and dedication towards your work".

The film starring actors Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff will be soon out for the fans to watch and Sangay is already excited for his fans to be able to see him share screen space with Salman Khan.

