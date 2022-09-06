Sanjay Malhotra, Secretary, Financial Services attends BoM Credit Outreach Program

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 6 (ANI/PNN): Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) has organised a credit outreach programme on Saturday at Pune under which it has sanctioned loans worth more than Rs 1,000 crore. Sanjay Malhotra, Secretary, Department of Financial Services was the chief guest for the event. A S Rajeev, MD and CEO, Bank of Maharashtra, Bhushan Kumar Sinha, Joint Secretary, DFS, Ministry of Finance, A B Vijayakumar and Asheesh Pandey, Executive Directors, and General Managers, Bank of Maharashtra were present in the Credit outreach programme.

Financial Services Secretary, Sanjay Malhotra also visited self-help group stalls at the event and interacted with the members. He urged the bank to devise various banking products and services keeping the needs of customers at the centre, and considering customer satisfaction as top priority. He highlighted the growing importance of digital banking channels. He also interacted with the PMJJBY beneficiaries, who received the claim settlement. Sanjay Malhotra encouraged everyone to contribute in making our country "Atmanirbhar".

Bank of Maharashtra, Managing Director and CEO, A S Rajeev said "the outreach programmes have become synonymous with our lending to retail, agriculture, MSME sector and the bank's pivotal journey of financial inclusion, giving fillip to our efforts to serve the unserved and underserved."



The bank is committed to lending under various flagship schemes and facilitating various social security schemes of Government of India, and will continue its efforts to deliver more through digitization, he said.

Earlier in the day, the secretary reviewed the performance of the bank where the top management led by the managing director A S Rajeev, executive directors A B Vijayakumar and Asheesh Pandey gave a comprehensive presentation about the business so far and the roadmap ahead.

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

