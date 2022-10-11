Sanjay Malhotra, Secretary, Financial Services, presided over Financial Inclusion Campaign on "Vittiya Samaveshan Se Sashaktikaran"

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 11 (ANI/PNN): A meeting for the pilot Financial Inclusion campaign in the country, at Gram Panchayat Level on the theme "Vittiya Samaveshan Se Sashaktikaran", was held on October 10, 2022 at Pune. Sanjay Malhotra, Secretary, Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, Government of India, presided over the meeting. Dr Rajesh Deshmukh, Collector of Pune District, presented the roadmap of the Financial Inclusion Campaign to be held from 15.10.2022 to 26.11.2022.

A S Rajeev, Managing Director and CEO, Bank of Maharashtra; A B Vijayakumar and Asheesh Pandey, Executive Directors, Bank of Maharashtra; Rekha Yadav, Jt. Secretary, MoPR; Jitendra Asati, Director, DFS, MoF; Ayush Prasad, CEO ZP, Pune; Shalini Kadu, PD DRDA; Hemant Vasekar, CEO MSRLM; G S Rawat, CGM NABARD; Kalpana More, General Manager, RBI; General Managers of Bank of Maharashtra, Vijay Kamble, Arun Kabade and Rajesh Kumar Singh, along with the senior executives of various leading Financial Institutions, attended the meeting. The pilot Financial Inclusion campaign at Gram Panchayat Level will be held at select districts of the country viz. Cuttack (Odisha), Aurangabad (Maharashtra), Pune (Maharashtra), Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), Kaushambi (Uttar Pradesh), Datia (Madhya Pradesh) and Barpeta (Assam).

The Financial Inclusion campaign envisages providing bank accounts for every adult under Prime Minister Jan Dhan Yojna (PMJDY) and insurance/pension schemes for every eligible individual. It will also facilitate the coverage of Mudra Loan and KCC with a focus on farmers engaged in animal husbandry, dairy and fishery activities. There will be a focus on Self-Help Group members by extending them a credit facility. The campaign will concentrate on Mobile/ Aadhaar seeding of existing accounts with a special focus on making small accounts and normal accounts full KYC compliant.



Efforts shall be made to add fillip to the enrolment of various social security schemes viz. Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojna (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojna (PMSBY) and Atal Pension Yojna (APY). The campaign shall also cater loans to Farmer Produce Organisations (FPOs), and Post-Harvest facilities like Cold Chain Infrastructure shall also be targeted.

The campaigns will be coordinated by Lead District Manager (LDM) under the overall guidance and directions of the District Level Consultative Committee (DLCC) headed by the District Collector. The camps are scheduled on every Saturday as per a pre-approved program.

