Sanjeev Kapoor Cookery Show and the Grand Finale of Zaayka presents Jito Master Chef was held at ITC Grand Chola Chennai

Chennai [Tamil Nadu], March 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): On account of the International Women's day, JITO Ladies Wing, a city-based NGO is scouting out culinary talent at their Grand Finale of Zaayka presents Jito Master Chef, at ITC Grand Chola Chennai, today.

The cook-off will be presided by celebrity chef Padmashree Sanjeev Kapoor who will later host a Fusion Cuisine Cookery session following the event.

A total of 24 contestants participated in the preliminary round held at the Accord Metropolitan Hotel. A panel of judges led by Arjun Bhat, Top executive chef Accord hotels, and Ashutosh Nerlinkar - Top Executive chef The Park, oversaw the competition where contestants were asked to produce Jain Food.

Six best cooks were selected out of the lot based on the parameters of flavors, presentation, taste, and texture in three categories - mocktails, starters, and desserts.



Shanu Jain, Chairperson JLW said, "Our organization is always committed to developing a platform to implement various activities and programs to strengthen the socio-economic status of women. We are constantly aiming to empower women worldwide to achieve transformation through Leadership, Technology, and Economic Prosperity."

Neha Sidharth Lodha, Zaayka Convener said that "We are happy that our organization could offer a platform such as this to showcase hidden talents. We hope that through this competition, the ladies will garner a rich appreciation for the culture, heritage, and history behind Jain cuisine."

When asked about the experience, Sushila Lodha one of the finalists quipped "I cannot put to words how elated we are at this opportunity. I am very glad I got a chance to demonstrate my culinary skills in front of my all-time favorite Sanjeev Kapoor. Watching him work his magic in the kitchen was an experience of a lifetime."

Post the cookery session results will be announced. The first winner was Archana Dugar, 1st Runner up was ArunaVijay and 2nd Runner-up was Sushila Lodha. All the members present for the Grand Finale event were treated to a widespread sumptuous lunch.

