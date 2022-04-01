SankalpTaru Foundation becomes the First Indian NGO in Environmental Conservation Space to Launch Blockchain

New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): One of India's leading IT enabled NGO, SankalpTaru Foundation today announced an integration with Polygon to adopt blockchain technology. This integration enables SankalpTaru Foundation to become the first Indian NGO in the environmental conservation space. It also helps to further enhance the trust of its donors that offers them an additional handle to check the veracity of information, including the tree data shared with them.

On this occasion, Apurva Bhandari, Founder of SankalpTaru Foundation says, "SankalpTaru has always pioneered through its various creative interventions and has brought technology closer to the cause. Blockchain allows digital information like tree URL with basic details such as tree image, tree ID, and its geo-location to be recorded and distributed with no scope of editing, deletion, or destruction of any data. Through Blockchain, we would build trust among our donors and sponsors and encourage them to plant millions of trees to combat the war against climate change."

The Blockchain is an information management technology that uses a distributed processing architecture to enhance the resiliency of data transactions from unauthorized changes, hacks, and corruptions. If someone tries to alter or tamper with a record in one instance of the database, the other nodes would cross-reference each other and easily pinpoint the node with the incorrect information. Thus, this system helps to establish an exact and transparent order of events. This way, SankalpTaru would ensure that the trees planted by its individual and corporate donors are never duplicated or reassigned to anyone else. Every planted tree in the digital forest would bear unique data and a placeholder to cross-verify the details shared with the donors.



The green patrons are environmentally aware and take a decision to contribute their time, money, and trust in making the planet liveable. Blockchain initiative of SankalpTaru and Polygon is there to assure that one's tree data is very much validated and immutable. This integration is foreseen to revolutionize the way data is stored and accessed.

This integration is a shining example of bringing new green opportunities to the technological world.

SankalpTaru is one of the largest Indian non-profits working on tree plantation activities across 25 states and UTs across India and holds a distinction in planting trees in some of the toughest terrains in the country. Some of their bio-diverse tree planting locations include the Thar Desert, The Cold Desert of Ladakh, hilly terrains of Himalayas, Vidarbha, Southern Deccan, Sundarban and islands of Brahmaputra, Assam. They extensively leverage technology to scale their operations and maximize socio-environmental impact.

Planting 3 million trees, introducing 150+ Tree Species, greenifying an area of over 3000 hectares, measuring carbon sequestration of up to 1.5 million Tons, supporting nearly 36,000 farmer-beneficiaries, giving out close to 30,000 Tons of fruit production annually, generating an annual income of close to Rs. 600 million for its beneficiary farmers and outreaching 1,00,000+ students. This is what SankalpTaru is about and as their motto says, "We don't just plant!".

