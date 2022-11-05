Sankhyiki eyes expansion in the upcoming FY; aims to revolutionalise the Indian coaching sector

New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI/SRV): Sankhyiki, one of the leading educational institutes, plans to expand in Kolkata and Mumbai in the near future.

The institute helps students to develop their professional potential in the most engaging learning environment through their Face to Face and Hybrid DTH (Direct to Home) video classes for courses like Actuarial Sciences, IIT-JAM (Mathematics and Statistics), and other academic courses.

Delhi-based, Sankhyiki, have over 15+ years of experience, with 3000+ placements and are trusted by more than 10,000 students. The institute's alumni are working in companies like AON, Bajaj Allianz, HDFC Bank, ICICI Prudential, Kotak Life Insurance, KPMG, Swiss Re, Canara Bank, WNS, Accenture, MetLife, Aditya Birla Capital, etc.

Akshay Chauhan, Founder and Director of Sankhyiki said, "At Sankhyiki, our mission is to help the students achieve their educational and career goals. We make sure that we work and live by our core principles, i.e., conducting ourselves in an honest and ethical way, helping the students to grasp every opportunity and excel in everything they do. Our mission is to provide quality education to everybody, anywhere to add career-related skills so that they can secure a better job and life."

A degree in Actuarial Science provides an understanding of the mathematical and statistical methods that can be used to identify and analyze risk in various industries, professions, and sectors. It includes a number of subjects like mathematics, probability theory, statistics, finance, economics, financial accounting and computer science.



Throughout the course of their work with students, they have learned the most effective way to assist a student with their exam preparation is through ensuring maximum practice and plenty of time for revision.

Hence, now the Hybrid DTH classes, have a far-reaching impact, that ensures the students' proactiveness and integrated learning during the classes at their convenience from their home. The institute's on-demand doubt-clearing sessions ensure that each module of the teaching is completed in good time before the exam so that the students can keep their studies on track.

The institute also provides well-prepared and updated assignments and mock-test papers with a maximum number of questions that helps the students practise well for the exams. The professors or mentors also leave no stone unturned to solve each and every doubt with proper interaction in their lectures. In the coming times, the institute plans on imparting excellent knowledge to aspiring students, along with expanding its services across the country.

For more information visit - www.sankhyiki.in

