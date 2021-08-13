Sankshit Group launched the Aaiena Fit app for real-time health tracking

New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI/ThePRTree): In a bid to instill the habit of leading a healthy lifestyle, Sankshit Group launched its exclusive Aaiena Fit application, a supportive app for real time tracking of body health by giving accurate body measurements; helps users keep a regular track of their body transformation that ultimately aids in keeping tab on the health progress on a daily basis.

As the ongoing pandemic has disrupted fitness activities, the app comes to the rescue as a virtual lifestyle coach that delves on in-built AI technology to calculate the BMI and gives exact body size. Based on the real-time measurement, the app updates the users whether they are overweight or underweight.

Likewise, those going to gym have faced acute challenge in keeping up with their fitness regime. They have suffered the personal professional attention given by the trainers. To evade this glitch shrouding the efforts of people trying to stay fit, Aaiena Fit features offer real-time solution that gives personalized attention to the users.



After analyzing the details thoroughly, the app not just provides the body measurement but gives insight into the body metabolism by deploying augmented reality. The feature is instrumental in analyzing the type of body structure, based on which it curates an exercise routine, most suited for garnering efficient result for the particular body type.

Devised for the end-to-end fitness management, the app curates customized diet plan under the supervision of nutritionist where insight into the amount of water to be consumed according to the body metabolism is also specified.

On detecting any abnormalities in the body that require medical attention, it intimates the users of the condition and recommends a list of doctors to consult based on the user location.

On the occasion, Sakshi Chhapolia, CEO and Founder at AAIENA said "Given to the busy schedule, people find it difficult to accommodate fitness regime into their life. They struggle to keep record of their daily transformation. Aaiena Fit strives to improve the lifestyle of individuals with its tangible and trackable features that gives end to end health solutions to the user."

