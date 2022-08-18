Sanosan expands its footprint to capture a larger share of the premium baby skin care market in India

New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sanosan, Made in Germany premium baby skin care brand, has successfully captured major markets across South India, Western India, Northern India, and various other tier-I-II cities pan-India. Launched by Glowderma, one of the leading skincare companies in India, the brand is also expanding heavily in West Bengal, Odisha and North-East. It is getting commendable response from big cities such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chandigarh and Surat etc. It has equally gained prominence in smaller cities like Tezpur, Khandwa and Ujjain, thanks to its influencer marketing drive that involves endorsements and product placements from influencers.

Further, the brand has undertaken repositioning initiative in its bid to emerge as a market leader. It's spreading consumer awareness regarding its natural-ingredients-based products infused with milk proteins and organic olive oil, to offer gentle protection for the baby's sensitive skin, naturally. Being the best in their category, the company's products are also being increasingly prescribed by doctors all across the country.

Glowderma Director - Sales and Marketing Rajendra Mehta said, "Our products are prescribed by the top doctors of the country. They have shared extremely positive feedback regarding the benefits of Sanosan baby products. Apart from that we are raising awareness among mothers. We strongly believe in the social media era and we are using various platforms to raise awareness about our products. We want mothers to provide the best skin care for their babies with the Sanosan product range."

"Consequently, Sanosan is slowly becoming the choice of Indian mothers on the back of both these unique strategies and our exclusive product range. We have already launched Sanosan products pan-India and have gained exceptional response from all the markets across the country. We are expecting Sanosan products to grow much faster in the coming months," added Mehta.

With its exclusive natural-ingredients-based-products portfolio including Sanosan Baby Bath and Shampoo, Sanosan Baby Care Lotion, Sanosan Baby Care Cream and Sanosan Baby Care Soap, every Sanosan product contains combination of substances developed especially for babies. All Sanosan products are clinically tested and produced in Germany with a high level of diligence and responsibility. Natural ingredients such as Organic Olive Oil and Milk Proteins with their protective, soothing properties form the basis of the premium Sanosan baby skin care products.

The brand organises special events such as Mother's Day and Children's Day celebrations to raise awareness and educate its consumers about the benefits of its natural ingredients-based baby care products. According to the company, Sanosan products have successfully reached a large number of parents and their babies and the brand has achieved over 500 per cent growth till the April-May-June quarter over the same period last year.



"By the year-end, we will be successful in cornering 5 per cent market share of premium baby skincare segment in India. We have already captured 3 per cent market share of the premium baby skincare segment. In next three years, we would like to corner around 20 per cent of the market share of premium baby skincare segment," said Mr. Mehta.

Sanosan is organising camps at the leading paediatric clinics across India. In these camps, various innovative activities like cutest baby contest, Selfi booth, sharing informative booklets and leaflets, dedicated sessions on the best baby care practices etc. are conducted. The company also has recently planned the baby care guide viz.'Sanosan Times' for distribution in pediatric clinics. In a nutshell, Sanosan has undertaken a large number of initiatives for giving best baby care education to the parents.

Sanosan has a well-furbished set-up of 850+ dealers and distributors pan-India from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Gujarat to Arunachal Pradesh, which has helped in the speedy launch and penetration of the Sanosan product line across India. The company is further looking to penetrate deeper into every corner of the country.

Sanosan baby care brand was launched by the German Company 'Mann & Schroder' in 1983, which has established its presense in more than 70 countries. Parents all over the world trust Sanosan for the gentle cleansing and care of baby's sensitive skin. Natural ingredients such as milk proteins & organic olive oil with their protective, soothing properties form the basis of product formulas. Every Sanosan product contains combination of natural substances developed especially for delicate and sensitive baby skin. All Sanosan products have been clinically tested and are produced in Germany with a high level of diligence and responsibility. The entire production process of Sanosan is subjected to stringent quality control.

Glowderma, based in Mumbai, is one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in India. The company started its operations in 2003 with a vision to attain leadership in the field of dermatology by launching trusted, innovative and safe products. Glowderma products are manufactured under strictest WHO GMP quality standards. Glowderma's innovative research-driven products are developed by deep customer insights and incorporating cutting-edge technologies. Glowderma values responsibility towards patient safety and hence started "Mission No Paraben" by making all products paraben free since 2011. Glowderma has 850+ pan-India distribution network and team of 400+ enterprising professionals.

For more information, please visit: sanosanbaby.in.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

