Santosh Deemed to be University, hosts Aarogyam, a competitive event to boost young researchers' spirit

New Delhi (Delhi) [India], December 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Santosh (deemed to be) University hosted Aarogyam, a research and innovation initiative to identify young minds inclined towards research. Through this initiative, the institution held a series of research competitions on November 11, 2021. The intention of the competitive event was to encourage the brewing curiosity of students and help them become honed researchers and professionals.

Aarogyam, a program developed and conducted under able leadership and vision of Dr. Jyoti Batra, Dean Research, Santosh Deemed to be University in close association with Dr. Salaj Rana, Scientist B, ICMR, garnered traction from all over the country. The event was declared open by our honorable vice-chancellor, Dr. Tripta Bhagat, who emphasized on the importance of research in healthcare and also inspired students to begin early in the field of research. Dr. Neeti Mittal, Reader, Santosh Deemed to be University introduced the expert jury members including, Dr. Rabinder Singh, Scientist D, ICMR; Dr. Salaj Rana, Scientist B, ICMR; Dr. Jyoti Batra, Dean Research; Dr. Alka Aggarwal, Dean Medical; Dr. Shalabh Gupta, Dean Academics and Dr. Akshay Bhargava, Dean Dental.

A total of twelve select entries from undergraduate students of MBBS and BDS were received and all entries were accepted for able mentorship by members of Central Research Cell and Student Research Cell, Santosh deemed to be University. All of the participants presented their research ideas enthusiastically on the Aarogyam platform and finally after the expert inputs and scores received from all jury members, a total of 6 awards were announced. Muskan Sachdeva, Arshdeep Singh and Afreen Ali bagged the first prize where Yukta Srivastava rolled the second prize in her favour. Mehak Agastya was honoured with the third prize and Chirag Aggarwal, Mukul Sau, Purbayan Sardar and Rupal were next in line for the Innovative Idea Award. The event further witnessed Arijit Bansal winning the Young Researcher Award and Muskan Senger getting her hands on Research Excellence Award.



Dr. Mayurika Tyagi, Associate Professor Santosh, Deemed to be University, delivered the vote of thanks. Dean of Research Department, Dr. Jyoti Batra, concluded the event by adding, "We are delighted to host the competition and encourage the students to research efficiently. The event witnessed honourable guests from all walks of life to motivate the students and we are highly obliged for their contribution. We strive to host more such competitions in the near future and keep the young researchers always in high spirit."

The event was concluded by announcing acceptance of all of the entries for future mentorship and further announced that two of the entries by Muskan and Team on Marvel toothbrush and Yukta Srivastava on Artificial Intelligence to help dentist face the competition in market will be presented at crowdfunding platform by Nakul Gupta, London, UK.

Aarogyam was lauded by experts and renowned personalities across the map and was a huge success in encouraging researchers, students and mentors alike.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

