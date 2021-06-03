Sany India launches COVID Care Helpline Number

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sany India, a leading manufacturer of construction equipment, heavy machinery and renewable energy solutions has been consistently stepping up their efforts to fight the pandemic through innovative measures and preventive care.

The company recently launched a COVID Care helpline number for all their employees, customers, dealers, dealer employees and workers along with their family members. The helpline which will be active from 9 AM to 9 PM on all days will be manned by Sany India contact centre and is equipped to provide fast access to medical experts and much more.

Some of the significant services offered by the helpline include virtual doctor consultation, medical prescription, assistance in securing bed, oxygen, plasma and ambulance services.

Speaking on the occasion Deepak Garg, Managing Director, Sany India, said that, "Anxiety levels are running high as COVID cases continue to surge all over the country. The idea behind this initiative is to lend a helping hand in times of distress or need. I am sure our trained staff manning the helpline centre will step in as a friend in need for all those who seek help, be it in talking to medical expert regarding COVID symptoms, securing a hospital bed or medical oxygen for their loved ones. The effort is to provide timely guidance and preventive care to our extended Sany India family members to keep them safe and healthy at all times."

In addition to the helpline facility, Sany has adopted a number of initiatives, both online and offline to promote a healthy and safe atmosphere for their employees. Offline measures like work from home and onsite measures like thermal screening; social distancing and proper sanitization are being practiced to avoid unnecessary risk and online awareness campaigns through social media channels.



Sany India was incorporated in 2002 and offers the widest range of Construction Machinery in India & South Asia. In 2012, Sany India invested more than INR 600 crore to develop infrastructure for R&D, Manufacturing, Quality Inspection, Testing, and Service at their manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune. Through this facility, the company operates in four Business verticals viz: Excavator, Heavy Equipment, Concrete Machinery, and Renewable Energy.

Presently, Sany India offers products like excavators, truck-mounted cranes, all-terrain and rough terrain cranes, crawler cranes, transit mixers, batching plants, boom pumps, trailer pumps, piling rigs, motor graders, pavers, compactors, reach stackers, rubber tyred gantry cranes, rail-mounted gantry cranes, mining equipment, wind turbine generators and many more.

The company has already established a strong network of around 36 dealers and 150+touchpoints across India and South Asia to cater to the growing demand and provide support to all its customers & associates. Sany India has more than 15000 machines delivered on the ground, contributing to infrastructure development projects in India & other South Asian countries.

Owing to its widest product range, superior build quality, service commitment, innovative solutions, and global expertise, Sany India has achieved market leadership in various construction equipment segments. With the Government of India's focus on infrastructure development and modernization, the company is poised for tremendous growth.

