Sany India partners with Federation of Contractors Association of Nepal

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sany India, a leading manufacturer of construction equipments, heavy machinery and renewable energy solutions recently partnered with Federation of Contractors Association of Nepal (FCAN) for hosting its 23rd Annual General Meeting in Kathmandu, Nepal.

The AGM of FCAN holds great importance to Industrialists, contractors, Business owners and many more who are involved in construction and infrastructure development work in Nepal. This year almost 2000 delegates participated from 7 provinces and 77 district associations along with high-ranking government officials.

The president of FCAN, Rabi Singh inaugurated the Sany India stall. Excavator SY220 and Motor Grader STG170C-10 were exhibited for the customers to have a detailed overview of the machines. The all-new Sany STG170C-10 is equipped with 173HP Fuel Efficient, Powerful & Reliable Cummins Engine for enhanced customer earnings. The product showcase at this event has helped Sany India to tap Nepal and other South Asian markets in a much more strategic way. The participation has garnered good response from the customers in the region and Sany has seen considerable spike in lead generation, which is a testament to customers' faith in brand Sany India.

Speaking on the occasion Sany Dealer Principal Niranjan Ramakrishnan, Bajuratna Agencies Pvt. Ltd. said, "We are delighted to have partnered with FCAN and it's indeed an honour that the president of this association unveiled our new motor grader. Nepal has been an important market for Sany India products for many years. With major construction activities underway, we see a great scope for our products in this picturesque country. Some of our products like excavators and crawlers cranes are already being used in road construction projects here and we are delighted to be a partner in the progress of Nepal as far as completing its infrastructure and construction activities are concerned."

Sany machines are designed to help customers to earn a high return on their investment by enabling them to use it in multi-utility works. With features like technologically advanced design, fuel efficiency, superior performance, high reliability and advanced ergonomic features; Sany India's products have emerged as the game changer in the industry.

With best in class equipment, ultra-modern and global quality product range, great infrastructure, strong manpower, and dealership network, Sany India has become a key player in the infrastructure equipment industry. Sany India has also set up a toll-free number 1800209337 for all queries related to sales and services.

Sany India was incorporated in 2002 and offers the widest range of Construction Machinery in India & South Asia. In 2012, Sany India invested more than INR 600 crore to develop infrastructure for R&D, Manufacturing, Quality Inspection, Testing, and Service at their manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune.



Through this facility, the company operates in four Business verticals viz: Excavator, Heavy Equipment, Mining Machinery, and Renewable Energy. Presently, Sany India offers products like excavators, truck-mounted cranes, all-terrain and rough terrain cranes, crawler cranes, transit mixers, batching plants, boom pumps, trailer pumps, piling rigs, motor graders, pavers, compactors, reach stackers, rubber tyred gantry cranes, rail-mounted gantry cranes, mining equipment, wind turbine generators and many more.

The company has already established a strong network of around 41 dealers and 210 touchpoints across India to cater to the growing demand and provide support to all its customers & associates. Sany has more than 20000 machines delivered on the ground, contributing to infrastructure development projects in India & other South Asian countries.

Owing to its widest product range, superior build quality, service commitment, innovative solutions, and global expertise, Sany India has achieved market leadership in various construction equipment segments. With the Government of India's focus on infrastructure development and modernization, the company is poised for tremendous growth.

