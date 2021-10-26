Sany India Strengthens and Consolidates Presence in Tamil Nadu

Pune (Maharashtra)[ India] October 26( ANI/Newsvoir): Sany India, a leading manufacturer of construction equipment and heavy machinery further strengthened its presence in Tamil Nadu by opening a full-fledged Company Owned & Company Operated (COCO) 4 S outlet in Tiruchirappalli. As the regional headquarters, the new outlet will be a one-stop solution for their customer needs and will reach untapped market segments with ample support from their branches in Madurai, Tirunelveli and Villupuram. Deepak Garg, MD, Sany India and South Asia who inaugurated this outlet in the presence of senior management team announced plans to open similar set-up in Pudukottai and Nagercoil in the coming months.

Speaking on the occasion Dheeraj Panda, Chief Operating Officer (Sales, Marketing and Customer Support) said, "One of the most significant core values of our company is all for customers, all from innovation. Our new COCO model experience outlet is a significant step towards this goal. Tamil Nadu has emerged as a strong market for us as far as the growth in product sales and high level of customer satisfaction is concerned. It will be pertinent to mention here that Sany India holds a strong presence in the state with its other authorized dealer partner M/s Santosh Motors. We look forward to making further inroads into this beautiful state and hope to live up to the expectations of our patrons in the future as well."

The new outlet at Tiruchirappalli has a state-of-the-art centralized parent warehouse where the necessary parts and machine will be maintained with a potential to supply across the state thus staying close to their aim of bringing quality in all aspects of business. The COCO model caters to over 22 districts with a footprint of 1:15 machine ratio.



Sany India was incorporated in 2002 and offers the widest range of Construction Machinery in India & South Asia. In 2012, Sany India invested more than INR 600 crore to develop infrastructure for R&D, Manufacturing, Quality Inspection, Testing, and Service at their manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune. Through this facility, the company operates in four Business verticals viz: Excavator, Heavy Equipment, Concrete Machinery, and Renewable Energy. Presently, Sany India offers products like excavators, truck-mounted cranes, all-terrain and rough terrain cranes, crawler cranes, transit mixers, batching plants, boom pumps, trailer pumps, piling rigs, motor graders, pavers, compactors, reach stackers, rubber-tyred gantry cranes, rail-mounted gantry cranes, mining equipment, wind turbine generators and many more. The company has already established a strong network of around 39 dealers and 180 plus touch points across India and South Asia to cater to the growing demand and provide support to all its customers & associates. Sany has more than 19,000 machines delivered on the ground, contributing to infrastructure development projects in India & other South Asian countries.

Owing to its widest product range, superior build quality, service commitment, innovative solutions, and global expertise, Sany India has achieved market leadership in various construction equipment segments. With the Government of India's focus on infrastructure development and modernization, the company is poised for tremendous growth.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

